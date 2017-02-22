In just the first couple weeks of the 2017 season, we’ve already witnessed many highlight reel goals and last minute miracles. It’s early in the season and a lot of new faces are making the scorers sheets at all levels of play. Stay tuned for more fast paced action!

Track Recommendation:

“Journey” by Mark Eliyahu

Quote it:

“Don’t run too fast through life. You only have one” – Bo Jackson

Crosse Clicks 2.22.17 – 2017 Season Is Off And Running

NCAA D1 Lacrosse Rundown: Week 3

Talk about a great week of NCAA D1 lacrosse games! It was our first full week of games, which means that almost everyone has played at least once.

The JuCo Report: Previews, Rings, Gear

We’ve got 2016 rings, a new coach at Nassau, big upcoming games, what Genesee brings back, sweet gear, and last week’s preseason poll post.

Johns Hopkins Lacrosse Wins Game With Hidden-Ball Trick (CampusSports.net)

Hopkins Midfielder, Joel Tinney uses canadian flare to end a high scoring game against the Loyola Greyhounds. The hidden ball trick proves effective once again as Tinney faked out the Loyola defense to free his hands for the 14th and final goal of the game. Check out how the game played out and who had big days for both teams!

Double trouble: Denver Pioneers are No. 1 in hockey and lacrosse (Denver Post)

For the first time in school history the Denver Pioneers are ranked #1 nationally in both Hockey, and Lacrosse. Although it’s early in the season, the Pioneers have proved they have the tools to make it to Memorial Day weekend.

Syracuse seals five-goal comeback vs. Albany with buzzer-beating game-winner (NCAA.com)

The Syracuse Orange come back to beat Albany in dramatic fashion. After being down 5 goals the Orange rallied back and Senior Nick Mariono put the icing on the cake with just 1.3 seconds left to lead the Orange to a 10-9 victory over the Great Danes. Check all highlight in link!

In his final season, lacrosse legend Shillinglaw reflects (UD Review)

Almost 14,000 days after Bob Shillinglaw first stepped into Delaware Stadium as the Blue Hens men’s lacrosse coach, the time has come him for to start thinking about his last. Shillinglaw, the 10th winningest coach in NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse history, announced that he would retire following the 2017 season. He just began his 39th season as Delaware men’s lacrosse head coach, the second longest coaching tenure in Delaware athletics history.

Georgia Swarm Improves to NLL Best 7-1 Record (NLL.com)

Lyle Thompson leads the Georgia Swarm to a 7-1 record after defeating the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday. College Lacrosses most prolific scorer is off to a hot start. Thompson leads the league in points with 59 points (25G, 34A) and Georgia is at the top of the standings in the National Lacrosse League!

Goldstock’s five goals push UNC men’s lacrosse past Lehigh, 15-8 (Daily Tarheel)

The Defending National Champions lean on senior Luke Goldstock to get it done. Goldstock tallied 5 goals in a 15-8 victory over Lehigh on Saturday.

