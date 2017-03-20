Team Benefits

Leverage our platform to gain exposure, build a reputation, and cultivate relationships in the worldwide lacrosse community

Are there benefits missing here? Let us know. We are here to support YOU!

Sign up with LaxAllStars by June 1 to join as a founding member of our Grow The Game® Initiative!

Stream Everywhere

Stream games on your website, LaxAllStars, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and more

Gain Exposure

Publish your game highlights and player vlogs across LaxAllStars channels

Connect Players

Connect your players to coaching gigs, volunteer roles, and International travel opportunities

Raise Funds

Raise money for your squad by taking advantage of our on-demand fulfillment program

Study Our Game

Enroll in a LaxAllStars Roots of the Game seminar or even host one at your home venue

Promote Events

Promote your summer camps and tournaments on LaxAllStars to build awareness

Annual Awards

Coordinate your annual team awards with LaxAllStars to make it the most meaningful season yet

Travel Smart

Lean on LaxAllStars for travel itineraries and lacrosse community connections all over the world

Get Found

Publish information about your team, coaches and players to amplify awareness and improve google pagerank

On-Demand Support

Tap into the knowledge base and service network of LaxAllStars anytime, anywhere – we’re always on call for you!

Give Back

Host a used equipment drive in your local area, and we’ll take the lead in helping you recycle all of it

