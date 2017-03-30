Bob Shillinglaw, Bobby Benson – Coaches of the Week

Bob Shillinglaw of Delaware and Bobby Benson of Johns Hopkins have been selected as our Coaches of the Week!

Coach Shillinglaw recently led his Delaware Bluehen squad to a 13-9 victory over No. 1 Rutgers. Meanwhile, Benson, who serves as assistant coach at Johns Hopkins, kept his offense running and gunning with the Virginia Cavaliers all the way to 18 goals and an overtime win.

University of Delaware beating the number ranked Rutgers team 13-9 was an outstanding feat! If this is his final season, which it sounds like it is, we couldn’t be happier for Coach Shills guy to get that kind of W. So obviously Bob Shillinglaw gets IN YOUR FACE Coach of the Week!

(Watch the full Rutgers @ Delaware game here.)

We also want to recognize Bobby Benson, assistant coach of the Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse team. He’s the offensive coordinator who convinced his players to go running with the gazelles and put up 18 goals against UVA.

Coach Benson engineered an offense that was able to consistently score goals, and the Bluejays were efficient for every single possession. You knew Virginia was going to come into this game with efficient play…Nobody expected that out of Hopkins but Bobby.

Virginia is always going to put the ball on cage a lot,and depending on your goalie play, you could end up giving up 17 goals. And if you’re going to give up 17, that means your offense better score 18. That’s exactly what happened – the Jays were efficient from the start to the end. Very impressive performance by Bobby and his team making some adjustments.

Well done, well done both of you guys!

Listen to the latest episode of IN YOUR FACE now:

