Boise State at Utah | 4pm ET | MCLA D1 LIVE

Lacrosse All Stars and the University of Utah are pleased to bring the worldwide lacrosse community Utes home games throughout the 2017 season! Tune in at 2:00PM Mountain Time (4PM Eastern) to watch the Utah Utes and the Boise State Broncos go head-to-head in another LIVE MCLA D1 showdown on LaxAllStars.
Watch above or click any of the icons below to tune in on social media.twitter youtube facebook
Interested in streaming a game (or games!) with LaxAllStars? Let’s team up and do even more than that! Check out our benefits page to find out what we can do for your team today.