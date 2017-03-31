Several years ago, we introduced a set of limited edition College Lacrosse Legends t-shirts that changed the future of our company forever.

The first limited run honored select men’s lacrosse greats from Syracuse, Hopkins, Virginia, and Princeton. Within just a few days of our original announcement, many of the living legends we honored on the face of these shirts even reached out to us. It was a fun time for our little “lacrosse blog,” which Jeff and co-founder Ryan ran after work from their tiny New York City apartment (side note: Long live Aero beds!).

The vision for LaxAllStars was still in its infancy then, and these living college lacrosse legends we had the opportunity to meet had a real impact. Guys like Kyle Harrison and Brett Hughes. Gagliardi. The Powells. These amazing legends of the game noticed us because we recognized them, and when we got to know each other, we became friends! Since then, they have each played parts in helping shape LaxAllStars into what it has become. The high caliber people of the community and the one-degree of separation amongst us all is what makes our game so special.

Today we are pleased to re-release the original four variations along with four new ones celebrating the first names of Albany, Cornell, North Carolina, and Duke college lacrosse legends. We fully intend to keep building the collection, so please feel free to drop us a line to recommend new additions! Note these are Lacrosse All Stars t-shirts and we don’t intend to infringe on school brands – these shirts are made for fun with love by players, for players.

As you’re browsing the t-shirts below, try to guess the last names associated with each first name listed. Be first one to comment below with every full name correct and we’ll hook you up with a Grow The Game® Snapback of your choice!

The College Lacrosse Legends Collection, So Far

Eight brand new Lacrosse All Stars t-shirts honoring 40 different college lacrosse legends! We’ll tell you the story behind each name choice in a future post. ;-)

Syracuse Lacrosse Legends

View all options

Virginia Lacrosse Legends

View all options

Princeton Lacrosse Legends

View all options

Hopkins Lacrosse Legends

View all options

Cornell Lacrosse Legends

View all options

Albany Lacrosse Legends

View all options

Duke Lacrosse Legends

View all options

North Carolina Lacrosse Legends

View all options