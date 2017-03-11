Goose it, yaya, one more, here’s your help… it is important to communicate with your teammates. More often then not, when you communicate you win.

There is no real script to what has to be said, but communication skills are definitely something you should work to develop while competing with your team! The young lacrosse players who learn to communicate effectively – and efficiently – rise to the top faster and stay there longer.

Just look at every athlete pictured in this photo for proof of what was just said above. Every single one of these players developed his or her on-field communication skills early on in their lacrosse careers. What has is led to? Well, being pros, for one.

But how ’bout these two words for you? Nike Athletes.

Track Recommendation:

“Sideways” by Seaside Highlife Ft. The Yum Yums

Quote it:

The way a team plays as a whole determines its success. You may have the greatest bunch of individual stars in the world, but if they don't play together, the club won't be worth a dime. - Babe Ruth Click To Tweet

Crosse Clicks 3.11.17 – Communicate And Win

Defenseman Epple, Face-off Specialist Arceri Take In Your Face Honors (In Your Face)

Notre Dame defenseman Garrett Epple and Penn State Face-off Specialist Gerard Arceri take In Your Face Honors. Coaches Breschi and Tambroni, too.

Stony Brook men’s lacrosse loses to No. 7 Rutgers on the road (NewsDay)

“In a matchup involving two of only five undefeated men’s lacrosse teams remaining in the top 15 of the NCAA Division I rankings, Stony Brook couldn’t produce much offense Friday night.”

Is the Big Ten really the best conference in lacrosse? (College Crosse)

“The most popular narrative in lacrosse this season is the rise of the Big Ten. Just three losses combined from the six teams certainly gives an impressive resume in a year where the ACC has struggled.”

Providence High lacrosse goalie prepares for rematch with rare cancer (The Charlotte Observer)

“Noah Hays is about to start his second battle with a rare form of cancer. The first one, which began two years ago, took 52 weeks of chemotherapy. Hays’ cancer went into remission then, and he is just as confident he’ll win the second fight, which will began Friday when his family and doctors met to create a new treatment plan.” Keep fighting bud!

Rock, Roughnecks set to meet on Colin Doyle Night in Toronto (NLL.com)

When you put up 1,104 points in a Toronto Rock uniform, you deserve your own night. Rock Legend, Colin Doyle will be honored at this weekends game vs The Calgary Roughnecks. Doyle, who played 16 of his 19 NLL seasons with the Rock, will have his jersey retired in what will certainly be a touching pre-game ceremony. Doyle also captained the squad for seven years.

Watch Now: Utah Utes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (LaxAllStars)

Lacrosse All Stars is pleased to bring the worldwide lacrosse community Utah Utes home game live broadcasts throughout the 2017 MCLA season!

Colorado Regional Box Lacrosse League Preps for Expansion, Draft (Brian Witmer)

UAlbany-Maryland lacrosse postponed because of weather (Times Union)

The game has been rescheduled to April 12.

Mikey Powell Syracuse Highlights (The YouTube)

I mean, hey, why not? So so smooth…. there is no boundaries when it comes to mastering your craft! Check out at some of these unorthodox plays by #number 22.

Crosse Clicks is proudly presented by Epoch Lacrosse.