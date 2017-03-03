D1 Lacrosse Odds: Week 5 – Lax Vegas Lines

If you haven’t been following the In Your Face LaxCast, do you really love college? Sorry to question you, but no one is keeping tabs on the NCAA like hosts Andy Towers and Ryan Danehy. We’re not endorsing betting (ya know, Don’t Bet On It). We just get jacked up when talking D1 lacrosse odds!

Each week we are breaking down the lines and making picks based on the Maverik Division 1 Media Poll. When a Top 20 team plays, In Your Face crew will have eyes on it. You can bet on that.

On Wednesday the fellas covered the Lax Vegas Lines for Week Five, Wednesday (3/1) through Sunday (3/5). The three games from the middle of the week are now behind us. Towers took another step ahead of RD when Virginia and High Point combined for 30 goals. Both hook at hit in the in-state rivalry when the two teams were a goal and a half short of hitting the over/under.

D1 Lacrosse Odds Week 5

Wednesday

UMass at #15 Albany (+4) – Over/Under 22

Ryan Danehy: Over, Albany

Andy Towers: Over, Albany

Result: Albany 17-8

High Point at #11 Virginia (+5) – Over/Under 24

RD: Under, Virginia

AT: Over, Virginia

Result: Virginia 18-12

#11 Loyola (+1.5) at #13 Towson – Over/Under 19.5

RD: Over, Towson

AT: Over, Loyola

Result: Loyola 11-7

Friday

#3 Johns Hopkins (+4.5) at Princeton – Over/Under 23

RD: Over, Hopkins

AT: Over, Hopkins

Result: Virginia 18-7

#17 Ohio State (+1.5) at Marquette – Over/Under 19

RD: Under, Ohio State

AT: Under, Ohio State

Saturday

#8 Penn at #5 Penn State – Over/Under 24

RD: Over, Penn

AT: Under, Penn

#13 Towson (+4.5) at UMBC – Over/Under 20

RD: Under, Towson

AT: Under, Towson

Lafayette at #16 Army (+6.5) – Over/Under 20

RD: Under, Army

AT: Over, Army

Holy Cross at #11 Loyola (+5) – Over/Under 22

RD: Over, Holy cross

AT: Over, Loyola

#19 Brown at #14 Rutgers (+1.5) – Over/Under 28

RD: Over, Rutgers

AT: Over, Brown

Fairfield at #18 Stony Brook (+4.5) – Over/Under 22.5

RD: Over, Stony Brook

AT: Under, Stony Brook

Bryant at #6 Yale (+3) – Over/Under 22.5

RD: Under, Yale

AT: Over, Yale

#7 North Carolina at #1 Denver (+2.5) – Over/Under 22.5

RD: Over, Denver

AT: Under, Denver

Game of the Week (Saturday)

#1 Maryland (+1) at #4 Notre Dame – Over/Under 22

RD: Over, Maryland

AT: Over, Notre Dame

“This is a really tough game. The fact that [Maryland] is going to play at Notre Dame, I think that that’s a really tough place to play for anyone. Maryland has proved that they’re willing to play fast. They’re gonna be a really tough team to match up with. The reality is, Gerry Byrnes’ defense, they don’t really need to win one on one match ups because they’re so well versed in play as one group. I think that they’re gonna slow Maryland down offensively, for sure…

I give the edge in goal to Notre Dame with Shane Doss. Maryland is gonna struggle to cover Ryder Garnsey and I think that Notre Dame is gonna score some goals. Even though Maryland is going in as the higher ranked team, I think that Notre Dame is gonna find a way to win this game.” – Andy Towers

“The most important thing for Maryland is the first 15 seconds of every single possession. Get the ball to number one. You get the ball to him, everything takes care of itself. [Rambo] can feed, he can dodge, he can shoot. He can shoot out of the dodge, he can shoot time and room. He can bully you around. He’s always a threat off ball. He’s a scary player. Get the ball to one.

Notre Dame on the other hand won’t have an answer, cause the hardest thing to do is to play transition defense and if they start fast in the first 10-15 seconds of the possession, they’re gonna have a lot of success versus a Maryland team. They’re gonna dominate the face-off X, despite Notre Dame’s success at the face-off. There’s no one that can stop with the Henningsen right now. Expect him to play. This is a big game!” – Ryan Danehy

Sunday

#15 Albany (+4.5) at Cornell – Over/Under 24.5

RD: Over, Albany

AT: Under, Albany

#20 Duke at #12 Richmond – Over/Under 22

RD: Over, Duke

AT: Under, Duke

#9 Virginia (+1) at #10 Syracuse – Over/Under 28

RD: Under, Virginia

AT: Over, Virginia

Bellarmine at #17 Ohio State (+3) – Over/Under 21

RD: Under, Ohio State

AT: Under, Ohio State

In Your Face Pick ’em Results

“Ryan Danehy: Oh man I lost…

Andy Towers: You were sub 500.

Ryan Danehy: I “lost money.”

Week Three Towers: 49-33

Danehy: 47-35 Week Four Towers: 20-14

Danehy: 16-18 Week 5 Running Totals Towers: 71-49

Danehy: 64-56

