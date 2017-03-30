Dartmouth at Cornell – Rock Bottom Bowl

Each week we like to pick the worst game on the schedule and talk about it. Why? Because sometimes it ends up mattering just as much as the most exciting matchup. Often times it doesn’t, but that’s beside the point. This week we’ve got the Dartmouth men’s lacrosse team bus – complete with a huge brown bag of mayonnaise packets – headed up to Cornell in the biggest rock bottom trip of the year for the rock bottom bowl.

It’s actually a harder game to pick than you would think based on the past decade’s score of 210 goals to 22 goals. Know Any idea which team scored which?

Dartmouth at Cornell

Saturday, April 1 – 1:00PM ET – Ivy League Digital Network

Dartmouth has the best alumni base, but Andy Towers is going to be falling out of popularity fast considering that he put them back in here. The over under is three.

Cornell has a great player in 6’3″ freshman attackman Connor Fletcher. He’s great big man. He is huge. The other kid Jeff Teat, well we all know he is phenomenal. There’s just no one on that Dartmouth team that can cover those two guys. Casey Henching could, but he’s not there anymore…

I’m staying with the big green faithful. Let’s go Callahan, let’s go Landon, Kenzie and the boys Richie Loftus. – AT

