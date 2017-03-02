That’s right… “Don’t point the finger, point the thumb!”

What does this quote mean to you? We asked NLL rookie Blaze Riorden for his take:

Personally I believe it’s super important to be positive with your teammates. Instead of finding someone else to blame it’s important to first understand what you could have possibly done to help prevent the situation from happening, and finding a solution so it will not happen again.

Blaze also offered up this Pro Tip for all of you out there trying to get better at lacrosse: One of the best ways to bring your game to the next level is watching film and highlights of your favorite players!

Track Recommendation:

“Dirt Off Your Shoulder” by Jay-Z (Throwback Thursday)

Quote it:

“All I got is dreams. Nobody else believes. Nobody else can see. Nobody else but me.”

– Jay-Z

Tewaarton Award announces 2017 men’s and women’s watch lists (NCAA.com)

Syracuse captain Riley Donahue carrying the weight of a lacrosse dynasty (ESPNW)

“When Riley Donahue was a little girl growing up in the Syracuse, New York, suburbs, she played soccer and ice hockey — and she really liked ice hockey. But as her brothers wandered into the yard to practice their lacrosse shooting and checking, she wanted to tag along more and more. So her father, Kevin, took a boys’ stick, one of “hundreds” lying around the house, shaved it down and painted it purple and pink.”

Towson men’s lacrosse has not discussed revenge against Loyola for NCAA tournament exit (Baltimore Sun)

Irish Men’s Lacrosse Places Four on Tewaaraton Award Watch List (UND.com)

Notre Dame covers the board with 4 different positions being named to the Tewaaraton watch list. Goalie Shane Doss, Defenseman John Sexton, Midfielder Sergio Perkovic, and Attackman Mikey Wynne were all named to the list. That’s a scary thought considering Ryder Garnsey didn’t make the list…

Quint Kessenich: In lacrosse, it’s wise to keep an eye on these long-stick midfielders (Baltimore Sun)

“Long-stick defensive midfielders are lacrosse’s most versatile athletes. They stand out because they do it all. They are charismatic playmakers carrying a tool box full of skills.”

BANDITS ACQUIRE PAT SAUNDERS FROM NEW ENGLAND (NLL.com)

The Buffalo Bandits have acquired lefty sniper, Pat Saunders form the NE Blackwolves in a trade that landed the Blackwolves a 2017 2nd round pick. The 8 year vet has proven he knows how to put the ball in the back of the net tailing 76 points last season. The Bandits have a double header against I-90 rival Rochester Knighthawks this up coming weekend!

McCallie School Lacrosse Team Hosting 2017 Lace Up With LAX (Chattanoogan.com)

The McCallie School varsity lacrosse team has teamed up with “Lace up with LAX” in an effort to raise money for kids that cant afford shoes. What a great cause, GROW THE GAME!

The University of Alabama club women’s lacrosse draws players from all over the country (The Crimson White)

“The team is a diverse group, consisting of girls from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Maryland, with a few players from California, Florida, Massachusetts and others areas. Only one player hails from the state of Alabama.”

Maryland men’s lacrosse has found another productive long-pole in Nick Brozowski (Baltimore Sun)

The Run DMC attack line is off to a hot start, but Maryland LSM, Nick Brozowski is making an instant impact for a powerful terps squad aswell. The Red shirt sophomore already has 3 goals in 4 games to go along with 2 caused turnovers and 6 GBs. Brozowski has faced many obstacles to get to this point, but man is he making the best of it!

Navy men’s lacrosse is hoping attack’s punchless effort Saturday was an anomaly (Baltimore Sun)

“One of the factors that contributed to Navy’s 8-7 loss to Boston University in the Patriot League opener for both teams on Saturday was the disappearance of the attack.”

#9/15 UALBANY MEN’S LACROSSE CRUSHES UMASS 17-8 IN HOME OPENER FOR SCOTT MARR’S 150TH CAREER VICTORY (UAlbany Sports)

Scott Marr earns his 150th win as the Great Danes crush a struggling UMass team 17-8 in their home opener. The Danes who are known for their fast paced, high tempo offense have also found success at the face off X with Freshman TD Irelan! Check out who had career days for the Danes.

How GPS will help the St. Xavier lacrosse team prevent injury this spring (WCPO)

Highlights, Analysis: Stout Defense Prevails Loyola to 11-7 Win Over Towson (IL)

After giving up a combined 30 goals in their first two games in losses to ranked opponents, the No. 11 Loyola Greyhounds finally had a defensive performance to hang their hat upon, handing Towson an 11-7 loss Wednesday at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md.

NLL 3 Stars Week 9: Ward, Jones and Jones (IL)

1st * – Dillion Ward of the Colorado Mammoth ( 46 saves on 55 shots)

2nd *- Mitch Jones of the Buffalo Bandits ( 4g, 1a)

3rd *- Adam Jones of the Saskatchewan Rush ( 2g, 3a)

The 20th anniversary of the incredible Syracuse-Virginia lacrosse game (Nunes Magician)

“Casey Powell’s behind the back shot is one of the best plays in Dome history”

Now remember everybody: don’t point the finger, point the thumb!

