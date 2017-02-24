Lacrosse All Stars and I are pleased to present our very first episode of GEAR MATTERS, and this one is all about dyeing! This week the true subject matter is something it takes focus to grasp: Dye Permeation.

Follow along as we compare and contrast the dyed head results of Rit Dye and new Fiber from Throne Lacrosse.

If you are a lacrosse equipment manufacturer or creator of anything with utility in our game, please feel free to reach out to be considered for a future episode of our show.

