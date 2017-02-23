The Importance of Having Good Stick Skills!

As the game of lacrosse grows at rapid speeds, competition is going to continue to get stiffer. Good stick skills are critical to success.

Some of the games best have taken an initiative to share videos of their wall ball routines, with the hopes it will inspire young players to get out and hit the wall. As a player and student of the game it’s important to master your craft. Hit the wall and improve your stick skills, yo!

Track Recommendation:

“Press Hop” by DJ Steve Porter featuring Allen Iverson

Quote of the Day:

“Talent is never enough. With few exceptions the best players are the hardest workers.”

– Magic Johnson

Crosse Clicks 2.23.17 – Good Stick Skills

The Alf Jacques Stick Collection

Justin Skaggs gives us a look at some of the sticks Alf Jacques brought to the US Lacrosse convention this year.

360 Post-Game Handshake: Cleveland State vs. Michigan (LAS YouTube)

Cleveland State and Michigan meet at midfield following the first game in CSU Vikings program history. This is what it’s like to go through the post-game handshake line at the NCAA Division I level.

Maryland men’s lacrosse bracing for Yale standout Ben Reeves to return Saturday (Baltimore Sun)

The Maryland Terrapins offense is off to a hot start averaging just over 16 goals a game, while their defense has been stellar. Maryland knows they’re going to have their hands full on Saturday as Junior Ben Reeves and a talented Yale Bulldogs team comes to town.

Chesapeake Bayhawks Announce Game at Historic Homewood Field (IL)

The Chesapeake Bayhawks announced Tuesday their plans to bring Major League Lacrosse back to Baltimore as they’re set to play against the Atlanta Blaze on the historic Homewood field. The regular season match up will be a little more special as many of the players have battled at Homewood in the past!

Stanford women’s lacrosse outdueled by Duke in Dallas Cowboys practice facility (Standford Daily)

The Dallas Cowboys practice facility was the site for two of the top Women’s Lacrosse teams this past weekend. In a tale of two matches, No. 12 Stanford women’s lacrosse fell short against a strong No. 10 Duke squad on Saturday 12-8 before rebounding in their return to action on Tuesday by blowing out a struggling Saint Mary’s squad by a final tally of 22-5.

Corpolongo leads Stony Brook Men’s Lacrosse in last hurrah as Seawolf (SB Statesman)

Senior midfielder Alex Corpolongo braces for the inevitable as his collegiate career as an impeccable midfielder for the Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team will come to an end after this upcoming season. The Westchester native has been a dominant force for the Seawolves but knows all good things must come to an end. One thing is for certain, he knows how much the game of lacrosse has impacted his life and plans on using his knowledge to eventually get into coaching.

Western Michigan University lacrosse moving in the right direction (Western Herald)

The Western Michigan University Bronco lacrosse team is becoming a success in Kalamazoo. As a club sport on campus they are starting to catch the attention of young high school recruits looking to play at the next level.



Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Megan Whittle earns a Big Ten honor after tying a career high (DBK News)

After a standout performance in the No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse team’s 17-13 win at Georgetown, attacker Megan Whittle is the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, after netting 5 goals and 1 assist. The junior’s six goals through two games are tied with senior attacker Caroline Wannen for the team lead.