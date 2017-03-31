Jim Fenzel dropped hot fire on us earlier this week with his first official NCAA D1 Lacrosse Cartoon of the season. It was an epic King of the Hill compilation composition, and it started things off hot, in great fashion. Check it out HERE!

Now, Jim is back with a weekend preview cartoon, featuring two of the big time heavyweights of NCAA D1 Lacrosse. Still, no Richmond. I thought he might work a spider in this time. Wink.

It’s a DOME of Domes Throwdown! The Carrier vs Golden variety!

D1 Lacrosse Cartoon Game Of The Week

by Jim Fenzel

Clearly these guys work out and like short shorts. The 1987 boxing world approves! This game has the potential to be a heavyweight throw down, so we love the weigh-in approach offered up by Jim. He even worked in a little classy religious humor and jokes about domes and gave the Orange a giant head. Makes for a good target at the very least, but maybe Cuse can bob and weave their way to a win anyway? How can you not love this? Seriously, the Orange-Irish rivalry is so very real, and I’m only talking about lacrosse.

To see more of Jim Fenzel’s excellent work, check out his website. He’s got a coffee mug or two on there you’re going to want to pick up at the very least!

Thanks again to Jim Fenzel for putting his artistic chops on the block, and serving up some Grade A prime cartoon action. We’re gobbling it up.

Jim will be back each week (maybe even twice per week!) with more one-of-a-kind Weekly D1 Lacrosse Cartoons. Enjoy, and if you see Jim on Twitter, give him some thanks and of course the all important follow.

