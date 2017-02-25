Latest Lacrosse News & Highlights: Catch Up Now

I know you might want to catch up on the latest lacrosse news and highlights as if it’s the top priority in your day. But first, read this Open Letter To The Lacrosse Community by former University of Virginia head coach Dom Starsia. Then get on to checking out the rest of this issue of Crosse Clicks!

Track Recommendation:

“Rock The House” by Gorillaz

Quote of the Day:

“The highest compliment that you can pay me is to say that I work hard every day.” – Wayne Gretzky

Crosse Clicks 2.25.17 – The Latest Lacrosse News

NCAA DI Men’s Lacrosse: Eight Johns Hopkins players score in blowout at No. 3 UNC (NCAA.com)

“ave Pietramala coached his 250th game at Johns Hopkins on Saturday. Not much for personal accolades, the 17th-year Blue Jay leader had to be pleased with the effort his entire team put forward in a 13-5 victory against third-ranked and defending national champion North Carolina. The win improves the Blue Jays’ record to 4-0, while the Tar Heels slip to 3-1.”

NCAA DI Men’s Lacrosse: Syracuse falls to Army on last-second goal (Syracuse.com)

“Army midfielder David Symmes’ goal with 0.5 seconds left in the game lifted Army over No. 6 Syracuse, 14-13, in the Carrier Dome on Saturday.”

No. 2 RIT men’s lacrosse hangs on to defeat No. 10 Stevenson in 2017 home opener (RIT Athletics)

“The No. 2 RIT (2-0) men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 10 Stevenson University (0-1), 16-13 in non-conference action from RIT’s Turf Field Saturday afternoon. It is the fourth straight win for RIT over Stevenson.”

Maryland men’s lacrosse survives late-game breakdown, 2 lightning delays to beat Yale, 12-11 (Testudo Times)

“The Terps were lucky to get out of this one unscathed.”

Women’s Lacrosse Players Lost Their College, Not Their Team (NYT)

“New York Institute of Technology’s women’s lacrosse team enters the season ranked 15th. The team has 14 players from Dowling College, which last year finished 17-4 and won its first-ever N.C.A.A. tournament game.”

The Gary Gait rule? NCAA likely to squash Syracuse double-headers (Syracuse.com)

“Gait had noticed a loophole in the rules that allowed him the unheard of idea to schedule two Orange games in one day. The rules specified that teams were permitted 17 dates of competition, not a cap of 17 games. So Gait figured, why not get in a little extra work on a single date?”

The ice-cream-eating, nap-hating, run-on-sentence-speaking player who could rule NCAA lacrosse (ESPN W)

“When North Carolina lacrosse player Marie McCool was a little girl, she didn’t just ask her parents for a dog. She created a PowerPoint to highlight the benefits of owning a Yorkie.”

NLL: Bandits Acquire Two Picks From Calgary (Bandits.com)

The Buffalo Bandits announced yesterday that they have acquired 2 second round draft picks from Calgary in a trade for 5th year defenseman Mitch Wilde. Wilde, who was drafted by the Bandits in 2014 has proven his effectiveness by tailing 43 points in 47 games as a Bandit.

One Hand Doesn’t Stop Miles Moscato From Commitment to Salisbury (IL)

Miles Moscato hasn’t let being born with one hand stop him from anything on or off the field. Moscato’s relentless work ethic has made the Oregon native such a successful lacrosse player that in January Moscato announced his commitment to Salisbury University.

Penn men’s, women’s lacrosse ready for big-time non-conference foes (The DP)

The Penn lacrosse program prepares for two big early season match ups. The Men’s team is set to face a hot Virginia Cavaliers team, while the Women’s team will have their hands full with a talented Hopkins program. Although it’s only February the early season match ups will be a great test for both the Men’s and Women’s team.

UAlbany’s Sarah Martin Honored As US Lacrosse Player of The Week (UAlbandySports)

University at Albany senior Sarah Martin has been named the US Lacrosse player of the week after scoring a career high 10 goals in a 13-11 comeback victory over the Yale Bulldogs.

NLL: Bid On Brent’s Jersey! (ColoradoMammoth.com)

Forward Brent Adams needed an opportunity. The Norwalk, Conn. native had little box lacrosse experience entering training camp but after some injuries finally got his opportunity. The Fairfield alum notched 3 goals in his first NLL game, and none no bigger then his final goal that lifted the Mammoth in overtime. His jersey will be up for auction to raise money for the ” Lacrosse out Cancer” foundation!

NCAA DI Men’s Lacrosse: Siena Saints off to 0-3 Start (TimesUnion.com)

The Sienna Saints fall to 0-3 on the season after a high scoring affair against a hot Virginia Cavaliers team. The Saints offense proved their effectiveness by notching 13 goals against the number 7 team in the country. But Virginia was just a little too much early, building an 8-3 lead in the opening 15 minutes, and finishing the game with 20 goals.

D.C. officials want to add algebra classes, lacrosse and archery in middle schools (Washington Post)

D.C. Public Schools plans to spend $6.2 million in its 2018 budget to bring algebra classes, engineering and computer science electives, coding clubs, lacrosse and archery to its middle schools.

Athletic trainer saves teen’s life of DeSales University lacrosse player (Mcall.com)

“It’s a scene all athletic trainers and coaching staffs train for, but one they never hope to see: an athlete collapses, unresponsive.”

“Family Feud” for DU on the lacrosse field (9 News)

“The man who has seen it all in lacrosse will see something new when he he looks across the field at the Vikings sideline–when he makes eye contact with his son-in-law. That’s right. Dylan Sheridan–the head man at Cleveland State–is married to Tierney’s daughter.”