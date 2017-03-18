1. Video Input

The video input is the foundation your live stream is built on. It can vary from a single webcam all the way to a multicamera professional video production. It all comes down to your project requirements and budget.

2. Production

If you want to take your live stream to the next level, we always recommend adding some production elements to your broadcast. Scoreboards, play clocks, replays, graphic overlays and camera switching help raise the quality of live broadcasts.

In some cases you may want help from local video production professional. We have formed a strong network of regional production partners for this very reason. Feel free to reach out to us if you require local assistance.

3. Encoding

In order to stream your video, it must be encoded into the correct format – RTMP. This can be achieved two ways: the first is a hardware encoder, which is a physical box that’s purposely built for video encoding. Most hardware syncs with broadcasting software for your computer so you have complete control over the stream.

The second way to encode is by using a software encoder, which are software packages that can be run on a computer. Some software encoders also include production tools and support the hardware, too. Once your video has been encoded it can be easily broadcast through the LaxAllStars live streaming platform.

4. Live Streaming Platform

You’ll need a reliable live streaming platform to receive the stream and distribute it globally via HTML5 or Flash video player. The LaxAllStars live streaming platform allows complete management of all your live streaming settings and full analytical reporting. This includes Digital Rights Management, security, transcoding, real-time stats, and access control levels.

Once you’ve finalized your stream settings and sync with your platform, you’re all set to go live!

5. Global Delivery

Once your stream goes live, it should always be delivered through the a content delivery network (CDN). The LaxAllStars CDN combines multiple CDN providers into a single massive global network. This allows for your streams to be viewed worldwide, with zero buffering.

We have edge servers located in 100+ cities across the globe – you can view the network map here.

6. Video Player

The video player is one of the most important aspects of any live stream. It’s important to ensure that the video player works across all devices and is user-friendly.

The LaxAllStars Live Streaming Platform includes its very own video player which has all bases covered with support for desktop, mobile and 360º video. It’s thoroughly tested across all major devices. The player enables you to project to your TV, too: