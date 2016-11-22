MCLA DI Top Twenty: It’s Not Too Early

The holiday season is coming, and the best gift that many of us lacrosse players and fans will receive is the start of a brand new season. This time of year is a glorious one, where every team in the country starts with a clean slate, and anybody could run the tables and be crowned the 2017 national champions. Somewhere, Cinderella is prepping for the ball right now, and it’s going to be a blast to see who makes a run this year.

Of course, resetting every team’s record to 0-0 does not actually mean that all teams are created equal. While I don’t intend to crush anybody’s hopes and dreams too early, I think we can all agree that some teams do have a better chance than others. With that in mind, let’s look at the LaxAllStars Too-Early MCLA Top 20 for 2017!

20. Simon Fraser

Our neighbors to the north kick things off. The Clan are only three years removed from being PNCLL champions, and look to get right back into the thick of the competition in 2017. A tough schedule proved their downfall last year, but should have helped to season a younger squad to prepare for a run this coming season.

The good news for Fraser? They host conference playoffs this year, getting the ultimate home field advantage against PNCLL competition who will have to cross the border to bring home the trophy.