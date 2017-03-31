Mirage Strung by Greg (King Crab) Kenneally – Lacrosse Show EP2

This project was far less about seeing the Mirage, as I have one on my stick rack already. In all truth, I wanted to see Greg’s inventions in their completed form. As a stick maker, I was intrigued to play around with a pocket strung by the same guy who also invented the mesh, and the head that it was going into.

Our game has seen new companies come and go. If you have an invention I urge you to build it and bring it to the community. Our game still has room for your ideas. I spent years learning to bend wood. Now I am making sticks for a living. Greg was filming YouTube videos in his room. Now he has a full global mesh operation. True Lacrosse just… well, I have no idea where they came from… which may prove my point even further.

If you have an idea, make it happen. There is room for you in this industry.