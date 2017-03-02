NCAA Lax Video Explosion: Welcome to March!

Hey-oh! We hope you’re prepared for the first NCAA Lax Video Explosion of 2017! We waited until March to start dropping the good stuff.

Although the first month of the NCAA season can be filled with lowbrow lacrosse, there were quite a few notable moments caught on video. We’ve talked plenty about February and we’re moving on. Now it’s your turn to kick back and let the lax set you free.

Brush up before you get to watching all of those precious games on the schedule for this weekend. There’s thirteen undefeated teams left in DI, how many will get through the weekend?

Anyway, we’ve looked hard for some of the best highlights and full game film from the past couple weeks. It’s up to you to watch them. Ready… set… surf!



Individual Highlights



















