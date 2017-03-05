Run DMC Stuffed By Fighting Irish

The University of Maryland men’s lacrosse team was held to just four goals on Saturday. This was a surprising occurrence considering the Run DMC beats ESPN commentators were listening to throughout February 2017.

The DMC to the “Run” I’m referring to? Dylan Maltz, Matt Rambo, and Colin Heacock (pictured right to left above): the three starting attackmen at Maryland. The fourth-ranked University of Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team (3-0) trusted in its defensive unit to hold back Run DMC throughout the game. In fact, until Maltz’s 2nd quarter goal the Terps had not scored since the third quarter of their game last week against Yale.

“The defensive nature of the game was evident from the start as the game remained scoreless after the first quarter. The Irish managed six shots on goal in the first 15 minutes, against just three for the Terrapins.” Click here to read the full Maryland vs. Notre Dame game recap from NCAA.com. And if you’ll want to read the Testudo Times’ take if you’re a real Terps fan.

Sergio Salcido’s late goal rallies Syracuse lacrosse to thrilling win over Virginia (Syracuse.com)

“Sergio Salcido scored with 15.1 seconds left to push the Syracuse lacrosse team to a come-from-behind 14-13 win over Virginia on Sunday in the Carried Dome.”

No. 7 North Carolina upsets No. 1 Denver on the road (NCAA.com)

“The seventh-ranked North Carolina men’s lacrosse team was led by a career performance from goalkeeper Brian Balkam as it defeated top-ranked Denver 13-9 at sold out Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium Saturday afternoon. Balkam made 17 saves and Luke Goldstock had four goals and an assist to pace the Tar Heel offense in capturing a signature win for the UNC program.”

NO. 5 PENN STATE MEN’S LACROSSE STAYS PERFECT IN COMEBACK THRILLER AGAINST PENN (GoPSUSports.com)

“The fifth-ranked Penn State men’s lacrosse team earned its first win over a top-10 opponent since March of last season on Saturday afternoon, taking down in-state rival No. 8 Penn, 14-13, inside Holuba Hall.”

Michigan Wolverines Beat Furman, Eclipse Program Wins Record (MGoBlue)

“Behind a career-best three goals from junior PJ Bogle, the University of Michigan men’s lacrosse team downed the Furman Paladins, 7-5, on Saturday (March 4) at Paladin Stadium.”

No. 7 Notre Dame women’s lacrosse team wins seventh straight over No. 20 Louisville (NCAA.com)

A dominant second half by the Irish offense helped the No. 7 University of Notre Dame women’s lacrosse team top No. 20 Louisville, 9-7, on Saturday at Arlotta Stadium.

Hofstra women’s lacrosse puts up a fight, but falls to No. 1 Maryland (Newsday)

“Hofstra welcomed the No. 1 lacrosse team in the nation to Shuart Stadium Saturday afternoon, but despite a competitive showing, the Pride could not keep up with Maryland’s firepower.”

Gear Matters: Lacrosse Mesh With Grip (LaxAllStars)

Today we look into Firemesh, a new lacrosse mesh from Firethreads that has grip built in between diamonds.

O’Keefe, Loftus Lead In Your Face Awards to End February (LaxAllStars)

February is now over but some stars are already shining in 2017! Mac O’Keefe, Richie Loftus lead the In Your Face Awards to close the month!

D1 Lacrosse Odds: Week 5 – Lax Vegas Lines (LaxAllStars)

In Your Face LaxCast covered the Lax Vegas Lines for Week Five, Wednesday (3/1) through Sunday (3/5). Here’s your D1 lacrosse odds for the weekend!

Virginia: ‘Personal responsibility’ motto fuels Culpeper lacrosse (Daily Progress)

“Culpeper boy’s lacrosse coach Scott Found just needed to find his drink…”

Why is Bill Belichick wearing Johns Hopkins lacrosse gear all the time? (Lookit)

“Bill Belichick has a not-so-hidden love for Johns Hopkins, and he showed that off again at the combine Friday morning…”

Roanoke College lacrosse makes for enjoyable afternoon (Roanoke Times)

Until recently, this writer knew nothing about lacrosse.

England Box Lacrosse – History, Part 2 (LaxAllStars)

As we last left off in Part 1, Team England box lacrosse program had just finished 5th at the 2011 world championships in Prague, Czech Republic.

Colin Flynn’s Wood Stick Collection, Volume II (LaxAllStars)

A few months back we featured the Etienne wood stick collection by Colin Flynn. Now let’s look at the others in his collection.

