Breaking News: Salmonbellies Win 1908 Minto Cup!

We all know that Lacrosse was given to us by the Natives. Fewer of us are aware that we owe a lot of thanks to our Canadian neighbors for creating the modern incarnation of the game. Our maple leaf baring brothers were so far ahead of the times that they actually had “professional” lacrosse in the early 1900’s.

Not only did they have professional lacrosse, but they had a robust league set aside for amateurs, too. These amateurs played to win what was called the Minto Cup.

In 1901, Sir Gilbert John Murray Kynynmond Elliot, 4th Earl of Minto, donated this silver beauty to the senior amateur lacrosse league of Canada. This trophy would exchange hands from team to team for the next 23 years. After this time, the silver cup would disappear, only to be found again underneath some random desk. It is now on display at the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

As a traditional stick maker, I am constantly being sent historical accounts by people in the community. My new favorite site (and my source for this article) is oldschoollacrosse.wordpress.com. I have been digging into this site for days now and the Minto Cup is the tip of the ice burg.

I encourage everyone to dig deeper into the sport. The internet seems to be building a history of our game that was not accessible a decade ago.

I was surprised to hear the name Salmonbellies pop up in my research. For those of you who do not know, the Salmonbellies are still a well-respected men’s lacrosse club in Canada. I was delighted to read 110-year-old playing statistics and scores.

Furthermore, a gentleman by the name of Tom Gifford (Defenseman, captain, and all around stud) had an interesting amount of notoriety for his time. For starters, he had this photo taken of him in 1900 A.D., which is ridiculous.

Today, that is like someone making a 3d hologram of you and having it rap with Tupac.

The takeaway from all of this is simple: There are more layers to our game than the Native sport and the modern game we play today. It did not simply evolve from tribal games to Johns Hopkins.

We have forgotten champions, trophies under desks, and entire leagues with the passing of time. Just be aware that it was there, and enjoy that it makes our game all the more robust.

My research on the subject was made very easy by a full on detailed accounting of the entire league, its victors and losers, as well as an entertaining legal battle that ensued. I had a few more articles come into my research, but these guys have an amazing treasure trove of information: https://oldschoollacrosse.wordpress.com/