Be among the first to own and listen to Mike Powell’s new album!

A truly unique American Voice

– Boston Globe

The New York based storyteller is at it once again with a 9 track release titled “Tied To The Rail”. On August 22nd of this year Mike Powell sat alone in an empty music club in Syracuse with a vintage electric guitar, a microphone, a harmonica and an amplifier. The result is a mellow, emotive and vibey record filled with honest and raw performances. This comes two years after his full band soul-styled album “Kapow” hit the shelves featuring a horn section, gospel singers and the rhythm section from the legendary local band Los Blancos. “Tied To The Rail is totally different, and yet exactly the same.” Powell said. “Kapow is a record that took a lot to produce because of all of the instrumentation, mixing and mastering work. I wanted to release an album that was honest and real — simple and strong.”

“Tied To The Rail” was recorded straight off the board in just one night using two microphones in the legendary rock club, Lost Horizon. In a musical landscape filled with electronic drums, autotuned vocals and laptop musicians, Mike Powell is a throwback and a purist.

In 2009 Powell toured America alongside Sara Lee Guthrie – the granddaughter of Woody and daughter of Arlo. “The experience opened my eyes to the power of songwriting and just how much people actually listen to the stories and find shelter in them. It truly made me want to write better songs — so I committed to the craft.” His songwriting has started to receive international attention as he was selected to become a headline artist as part of a worldwide movement called the Acoustic Guitar Project where a guitar is passed around the world and artists are given one week to write and record a song with it.

Mike Powell’s new album “Tied To The Rail” can be purchased right here on LaxAllStars.com. Check out his other products available at RisingFeather.com.