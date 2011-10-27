Show LAS Your Old School: Warrior Lacrosse At Play-It-Again Sports

A trip to Play-It-Again Sports is never a bad idea. You can find used sports gear for super cheap, and at the very least you’ll find something for a Halloween costume. Need a white hockey jersey and a hockey stick because you’re going as a Hanson from Slap Shot? No problem. Are you going as Forrest Whitaker’s character from Fast Times at Ridgmont High? Well I’m sure you can find a football helmet, and maybe even a red track suit!
You can also find lacrosse equipement at a lot of P-I-A Sports locations, and reader Bill Mensch recently did just that! The two heads he found are from the offset era for sure, and the fact that they are Warrior heads means they aren’t super Old School or anything, but at the same time I haven’t seen these heads for YEARS!
We’re pretty sure that the black head with traditional is a Warrior Predator, while the white head is a Warrior Cobra. The string job on the Cobra is pretty interesting too as it uses monster mesh, looping shooting strings and leather runners up each side. The sidewall stringing is also pretty bizarre and deserves a closer look.
Did anyone out there in LAS-ville use these heads back in the day? Does anyone have one laying around the garage? Can anyone explain the benefits of that string job on the Cobra?
I’m not 100% sure, but I think the Cobra was the first stick warrior came out with. I remember an ad for it in Lacrosse Magazine and thinking it was really cool.
It didn’t come out really well in the pic, but the Predator has really cool sidewall design with these really small pieces of plastic.
Also, they copied the sidewall holes from one of my favorites, the Excalibur, with two holes close together; it’s really easy to run the sidewall on the inside of the head, which in turn makes it easier to get a good channel.
That Cobra was the first “non shaft” that Warrior ever made.
Cobra, absolutely horrible head.. the original one anyways….
I have couple Warrior Odysseys, along with the newerish OG Blades and Prodigies.. I guess I could post
got a Brine Oz2 and the original Non-offseted STX Excalibur. It is weird playing with non-offseted heads.
I mean going back to non-offseted heads because of playing with offseted heads for a while
I have a predator in my basement right now. My first ever attempt at pinching and dying a head was on it…it turned out terrible
I used the Cobra back in high school. 97. It was one of the first waves of offset and it was a good head. The father of the evo and revo.
I had a Cobra with a rock-it pocket back in the day. I have to say that the curved scoop was a horrible idea. It is the only head I’ve ever had that I can honestly say was a piece of cr@p.
This head came out before the Edge, so fits into the tail end of old school nicely.
Which PIA is that? Would love to pick up some old heads for the collection.
Berwyn
1004 Lancaster Ave
Berwyn, PA 19312
610-651-0202http://www.playitagainsportsberwyn.com/
Stopped by today, they had a black excalibur, turbo, and viper; white hi-wall, a red superlight 2, and both of these warrior heads were still there.
