Special Sport And We All Know It

Lacrosse is a special sport because…

…It allows for so much creativity, for one! Lacrosse is a special sport indeed, and we all know it. But why? Chime in and let us know your thoughts!

Here a few must-watch goals from this past weekend’s action in the National Lacrosse League. Watch ’em while you ponder what makes lacrosse a special sport:

Making it look easy @kylebuchanan9 sneaks one in from behind the net for the @neblackwolves! #NLL #COLvsNE A post shared by National Lacrosse League (@nll) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:50am PST

WOW! 😲 @nllbandits @blazeriorden10 with an incredible #rebound goal #NLL #TORvsBUF A post shared by National Lacrosse League (@nll) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

Crosse Clicks 3.1.17 – Special Sport

Ryder’s MCLA Rundown: Just Getting Started

Although the 2017 MCLA season is just getting started, there’s already been a ton of shakeup! Catch up with Ryder’s Rundown!

2017 D1 Lacrosse Done Gone Crazy Poll

This is going to be a crazy poll week as top teams lost, others were tested, others won big, and some lower ranked teams made pushes for consideration.

No. 19 Ohio State continues its winning ways against Jacksonville (Lantern)

The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team got off to a slow start in just their 4th game of the season, but eventually they found their groove and defeated the Jacksonville Dolphins 16-8 on Saturday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. OSU junior attackman Colin Chell led the game with four goals, while senior attackman Eric Fannell added three goals and three assists.

Penn State’s women’s lacrosse continues to fly under the radar despite elite season (Collegian)

Survives Late-Game Surge from UMass Amherst (Crimson)

The Harvard Men’s Lacrosse Team is 3-0 to start their 2017 campaign. The Crimson rode a hot start in its home-opener to overcome the late-charging Massachusetts Minutemen (0-3, 0-0 Colonial) by a score of 11-7. Junior goalie Robert Shaw stopped 21 shots, good for a career high!

Syracuse men’s lacrosse falls to Army on last-second goal (Syracuse.com)

2 seconds in the Carrier Dome will seem like an eternity for the Albany Great Danes, and now the Syracuse Orangemen. SU defeated Albany last second with a Nick Mariano 1.3 second buzzer beater, this weekend was anything but that. Army midfielder David Symmes’ finds the back of the net with 0.5 seconds left in the game to lift Army over No. 6 Syracuse, 14-13, in the Carrier Dome on Saturday.

Top-ranked Maryland weathers storm against No. 8 Yale (NCAA.com)

When it rains, it pours. All in all the rain delays totaled 1 hour and 58 minutes, with the latter delay coming with just 37 seconds to play. The Terps escaped with a 12-11 victory over the Yale Bulldogs. Senior Colin Heacock tied a career best 5 points for a red hot attack unit!

Eight Johns Hopkins players score in blowout at No. 3 UNC (NCAA.com)

The Johns Hopkins Blue Jays put a beating on the defending 2016 National Champs. Eight different players scored goals for Johns Hopkins and 11 players dented the score sheet in all, but it was the play of Gerald Logan in goal and the Blue Jay defense that stood out. Logan posted a season-high 16 saves, as the Blue Jays hand UNC a 13-5 whooping.

NYIT women win in lacrosse debut (Newsday)

NYIT’s, Alyssa Milano scored six goals on just 6 shots on Saturday as the Bears won their inaugural game, beating Georgian Court, 12-7, in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Salisbury lacrosse defenseman Kyle Tucker shuts down another opponent (Baltimore Sun)

As the game of Lacrosse continues to grow at a rapid pace, competition is only going to get more Difficult. Salisbury junior, Kyle Tucker was asked to play LSM instead of his normal close defensive position and shut down Gettysburg star Tommy Heller. Being versatile is one way to set yourself apart from the competition!

Maryland women’s lacrosse has returned to a familiar spot — No. 1 in the country (DBK News)

After defeating top-ranked North Carolina on Saturday, the Maryland women’s lacrosse team took over the No. 1 spot in the poll Inside Lacrosse released on Monday. Maryland’s offensive has adjusted quit well to the 90 second shot clock, averaging 14 goals per game!

ROCKING IN BANDITLAND, BANDITS TOP ROCK 15-12 (NLL.com)

RUSH DODGE PAST ROUGHNECKS ON OT WINNER FROM JONES (NLL.com)

Adam Jones scored 1:16 into overtime to lift the Saskatchewan Rush to their sixth straight win of the season as they topped the arch-rival Calgary Roughnecks 12-11 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,045 at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon. Saskatoon knows how to party!!

NLL Media Poll Six: Bottoms Up In the Back Nine

We are now halfway through the 2017 season and our latest NLL Media Poll gives a clear picture at how things are shaking out!

China Women’s Lacrosse on the Rise!

China women’s lacrosse director, Morgan Benaszek drops in to let us know how the game is growing overseas!

