Sunday Funday At Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium

A little Sunday Funday is about to be had at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium as the Denver Pioneers welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the westside this weekend. Yes, DU is a wet campus and they always get rowdy, plus you know all those Notre Dame parents and alums!

Game time is 1pm and the forecast says cloudy, but we have a feeling Mother Nature will let it shine! Besides, Notre Dame beat Maryland last weekend, holding Run DMC and the still no. 1 Terps to an new 2017 low. The only thing the Fighting Irish lacrosse players are bringing to Denver this weekend is HEAT.

I would say, “don’t miss this one” but unfortunately it looks like most of us outside the Centennial State will unless we magically get the Altitude channel in the next couple days. Do you have to be a mile high for that?

Track Recommendation:

“Shots” by Imagine Dragons (Ft. Broiler)

Quote it:

If your dreams don't scare you, they're not big enough! - Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Click To Tweet

Digest: No. 1 Terps top BC, 21-13, in women’s lacrosse (Baltimore Sun)

Zoe Stukenberg and Caroline Wannen combine for 10 goals as No. 1 Maryland (5-0) won, 21-13, over visiting Boston College (6-3) in women’s lacrosse Wednesday. The Terps will look to stay perfect as they take on the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, March 11th!

Miller: Why are Virginia and Cornell playing lacrosse in Orange County? (Baltimore Sun)

In a galaxy far far away, two teams are set to embark in an epic Lacrosse game. Roughly 1,000 miles from the nearest NCAA Division I program, The Cornell Big Red and The Virginia Cavaliers will clash in Orange county to compete in the Pacific Coast Shootout!

The Best Summer Lacrosse Tournaments (The Orange County Register)

The Ithaca Bombers our off to a hot start after putting a smack down on Oswego to move them to 3-0 on the season. Everyone got a piece of the bread in this one. The Bombers registered 10 goal scorers!

Gear Drop: Nick Rose’s Rock Masterpiece (LaxAllStars)

Nick Rose is only putting up absurd numbers, but he is doing it style! The Toronto Rock goaltender has defiantly set the bar high for helmet designs.. Digging deep here but do you think Rose wearing #66 has anything to do with playing and growing up in the Toronto area? For those that don’t know Toronto is often referred to as the SIX!

Danish Lax Report: Firing Up the Fighting Pastries (James Neal Robertson)

There’s so much going on with the Danish! From youth to the national teams, things are in motion. Here’s the latest from Denmark!

Max Kelsey: Ojibwe Lacrosse Stick Maker (Justin Skaggs)

Max Kelsey is a stick maker from Bemidji, Minnesota, and he may be the best stick maker you have never heard of!

Ryder’s MCLA CHAOS Post! March is CRAZY! (Ryder Cochrane)

The first weekend of March was absolute madness in the MCLA Division 1! Join Ryder to make some sense of all the chaos!

The 31 best players of the 2017 lacrosse season (Quint K, Baltimore Sun)

Quint Kessenich offers up his 31 top players in college lacrosse. He chose a nice odd number like 31 and didn’t include any freshman. :-D

Flashback – Dec 13, 2016 – Singapore Spectacular: 10,000 miles, 10,000 smiles (Brian Witmer)

“I don’t know what day it is, which way is up, or why the sun hasn’t risen.”

Anyway, enjoy your Sunday Funday friends.

