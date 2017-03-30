Syracuse at Notre Dame – Game of the Week

The No. 4 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team is headed to South Bend, Indiana, to play No. 1 Notre Dame. There’s even a light at the top of one of the buildings the Notre Dame campus flashing number 1 – Sorry Orange, win or lose your time in Indiana is going to be painful.

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Saturday, April 1 – 12:00PM ET – ESPNU

Notre Dame is favored by two goals with nineteen and a half are the over/under. With Ben Williams from Syracuse being hurt, there’s a chance Notre Dame wins 50% at the x and keeps a lead alive throughout the game.

We expect a wash of a game and Syracuse’s offensive punch to come from their midfield. And while Sergio Salcido is going to be a first team All-American selection this year, the matchup against John Sexton this game is sure to have an effect.

Sexton can cover him, but more importantly, he’s going to have the support of ND’s team defense. Shane Doss, who may be a first team All-American goal tender. It just feels like Notre Dame’s defense is going to win the battle between Notre Dame’s defense and Syracuse’s offense.

But then you go on the other end and there’s Sergio Perkovic… the last two games he’s stepped up and he’s played really, really well. And he scored three goals a game. If you’re scoring three goals a game you’re going to be first team All-American just like the Sergio on the other side of the ball!

The best offensive player on the field pretty much every game seems to Ryder Garnsey of Notre Dame this season. He has the potential to filet Syracuse’s defensive personnel. And defensively, there’s probably not a first team All-American more definitive than John Sexton. There may not be a midfielder at Syracuse that can run by him. He’s going to cause a turn over, he’s going to pick up that ground ball, he’s going to run the field, and then he’s going to create offense for your boy Ryder Garnsey on the other end.

This is going to be a close game. We’re predicting 10 – 7, Notre Dame. Cuse will likely have the edge at the face-off x, but Sexton’s play from the wing might be all the Fighting Irish need to win in between the lines. Notre Dame is likely to cover the spread, especially in South Bend… it’s like Ithaca or Denver! Never fun to play against the home team in those places.

It’s so brutal to be the away team at Notre Dame that it almost feels like the Fighting Irish are blatantly cheating. Okay, it actually does feel like blatant cheating. Guess that’s what happens after you’ve had the same head coach for seventy years!

