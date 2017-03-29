Techno Color Dragonfly 7 Shafts Are Here!

Today we dropped our brand new Techno Color Dragonfly 7 Limited Edition carbon fiber shafts, handcrafted in the United States of America. This limited run of shafts is available at Epoch Authorized Retailers worldwide.

The Dragonfly 7 Techno Color series of lacrosse shafts takes the same great technology of the industry leading DF7 and adds a splash of color. You can choose between techno red, blue, yellow as well as new for 2017 Techno-Color orange and purple. Also, new for 2017: the entire techno-series is now available in longpole form!

2017 Techno Color Dragonfly 7 Shafts

Yellow

Blue

Orange

Red

Purple

