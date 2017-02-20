All The Things We’ve Missed: Volume III

Well hello there and welcome to the show! If you’re just catching up now, then we recommend starting back at go. Then be sure to check out Volume II. And of course, don’t forget to enter to win!

Things We’ve Missed – Volume III

Hall of Fame Spotlight: Lacrosse’s Kelly Berger Rabil

Former JMU lacrosse star and current US Women’s National Team member Kelly Berger Rabil is set to be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. Berger, who is a 2x All-American played in 73 games during her JMU career, racking up 184 goals and 78 assists for 262 total points.

College lacrosse: Penn State honoring former goalie Connor Darcey

Penn State men’s lacrosse program started a tradition last season they hope lasts for generations, honoring a former teammate, Connor Darcey. The number 16 will forever be remembered in the Penn State lacrosse program, as this is the number Darcey flourished in his years as a Nittany Lion. This Year, 5th year Senior Matt Sexton will honor his teammate by wearing 16.

Rush game rakes in $100K for lacrosse in Sask.

The game of lacrosse goes beyond championships and fame. The popularity of lacrosse has exploded in Saskatchewan since the Rush arrived in Saskatoon last year. The popularity resulted in a 50/50 raffle that raised upwards 200k at last week’s game. The Saskatchewan Rush organization is fully aware that without the great fans of Saskatoon their organization isn’t what it is today. The Rush organization expressed their gratitude by donating 100k back to lacrosse organizations throughout the province. This is what lacrosse is all about!

First annual Jamie Chapin Classic to honor late “Gator Great,” former lacrosse captain

The University of Florida’s Men’s Lacrosse team is set to hold the first annual Jamie Chapin Classic, which will honor the passing of former Florida captain Jamie Chapin. Check out how you can get involved and participate for a great cause!

NCAA institutes lacrosse shot clock, JMU women’s team shares thoughts

Women’s Lacrosse just got a lot faster. The NCAA announced that a 90 second shot clock will be implemented for this upcoming season. See what the James Madison University coaches and players have to say about this game changing rule!

“Redeem Team” OCC Mens Lacrosse looks to avenge loss in title game

The Onondaga Mens Lacrosse team has been a dominant force in JUCO lacrosse the past decade, winning seven consecutive national championships from 2009 through 2015. After a hard fought battle in an overtime loss to Genesee in the 2016 National Championship game, the team is refocused and is ready to get back to their winning ways.

Drawn to succeed: Duke field lacrosse faceoff guru Fowler looks to learn box game with Stealth

Brendan Fowler has found a tremendous amount of success in the field game during his time at Duke and now with the Charlotte hounds. The 25-year-old Wantagh, N.Y native has embarked on a new journey for the Vancouver Stealth in the National Lacrosse league. See what Fowler has to say about his transition from field to box and why he considers it the most fun he has ever had playing the game!

BIG EAST Releases Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll

With the start of the 2017 Lacrosse season around the corner, the BIG EAST women’s lacrosse head coaches recently took time to vote on the 2017 preseason poll. An early assessment puts Florida as a heavy favorite to win it this year. Follow the fast pace Women’s lacrosse game this season to see if the the standings hold true!

Arkansas Lacrosse begins 2017 Season

Lacrosse, which has been a sports that’s dominated in the Northeast and Eastern parts of the U.S., has been growing exponentially in the south and Midwest and now in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Men’s lacrosse team will embark in their inaugural season on January 28 against a talented Missouri State. Head Coach, Justin Jenkins and Assistant Coach Tabor Duggar share their thoughts on the team and what they hope to accomplish this upcoming season.

US Lacrosse announces roster for the 2017 World Games

US Lacrosse announced the Women’s 15-player roster for the upcoming 2017 World Games in Wroclaw, Poland. The roster includes members from the 2013 U.S. national team that won gold at the FIL World Cup—two of whom were members of the 2009 world champion team. Check out link for full roster!

No. 1 Lacrosse Prospect Ricky Miezan Will Play College Football

Ricky Miezan is the No. 1 lacrosse recruit in the class of 2018. He’s been tracked by nearly every top college lacrosse program in the country, but it turns out, he might be destined for the gridiron. After receiving his first Division 1 football scholarship offer from Syracuse, Miezan realizes he has a difficult decision to make. Ideally, he would like to hold his commitment to playing lacrosse at UNC, but also suit up for the Tar Heels’ football squad. Respectfully Miezan knows this is a long shot, whatever he decides to do keep your eye’s out for the 6’3, 220 pound athletic beast!

Muskingum needs part-time lacrosse coach

Muskingum University invites applications for the part-time position of assistant men’s Lacrosse coach. This is an awesome opportunity to get some coaching experience at the collegiate level. Check out link for more details!

Johns Hopkins starting defenseman Patrick Foley to miss upcoming lacrosse season

Johns Hopkins Coach, Dave Pietramala announced in a written statement that sophomore defenseman Patrick Foley will not play this season due to academic issues. Pietramala has battled off-field issues in the past and hopes this will be a learning experience for his team. Hopkins has plenty of depth and expects the next man to step up.

3 takeaways from Syracuse men’s lacrosse scrimmages against Hofstra, Le Moyne

The Syracuse Men’s lacrosse team held its first scrimmages of the 2017 season on Sunday afternoon, defeating Hofstra 7-6 and the defending division II National Champions, Le Moyne 8-3. Check out what head coach John Desko has to say about his team, and what big names might be sidelined for the opening regular season game against a young hungry Albany team.

Division I men’s lacrosse preview for Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

The Loyola Greyhounds enter the 2017 season with a strong close defensive backbone. The Greyhounds are returning three starters, junior defenseman Foster Huggins (24 ground balls and 23 caused turnovers), senior defenseman Jack Carrigan (37 GB, 22 CT), and sophomore goalkeeper Jacob Stover who help a 7.80 goals-against average along with a .569 save percentage. Check out the full analysis in the link!

Submitted 1/31/17, 12:05 PM

NEARING FULL STRENGTH, KNIGHTHAWKS DEFEAT ROCK

Spectacular goaltending, and the return of 3 high powered veterans sparks a 9-8 victory over a hot Toronto rock team. In past weeks the Knighthawks had to rely on rookies to step up and get it done, while offensive juggernauts Cody Jamieson and Dan Dawson were out of the lineup. This past weekend the two returned along with veteran defensemen Andrew Suitor, who has battled injury the past couple seasons. Head coach Mike Hasen is thrilled to have his team back at full strength and made the media aware that they are determined to get back to their winning ways.

INSIDE THE FEBRUARY EDITION OF US LACROSSE MAGAZINE

With the 2017 NCAA Lacrosse season right around the corner, take a look inside the February edition of the US Lacrosse Magazine for every lacrosse!

MERCER MEN’S LACROSSE ANNOUNCES 2017 CAPTAINS

The Mercer Men’s lacrosse team has elected Colin Massa, Chris Rahill and Jackson Teague as captains for the 2017 season, as announced by head coach Kyle Hannan on Monday. The three veteran leaders hope to take charge and lead a hungry Mercer team to a Southern Conference Championship.

Notre Dame Announces Free Admission to Home Games

The University of Notre Dame ticket office announced today that admission to all 8 of the 2017 women’s lacrosse regular-season home games will be free to all fans! Get out and catch the fast pace action this year!

ASUN, Southern Conference Announce Lacrosse Partnership

The ASUN Conference and Southern Conference announced a women’s lacrosse partnership that will provide the student-athletes of both leagues increased participation in both conference championship and NCAA Championship play.

REGY THORPE NAMED U.S. MEN’S INDOOR COACH

Regy Thorpe has been named head coach of the U.S. team that will compete in the 2019 Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) Men’s Indoor World Championships in British Columbia, Canada. Thorpe, has experience as a player, coach and general manager in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and was a captain for the U.S. team that won a bronze medal at the 2007 FIL indoor world championship!

Lacrosse gaining ground with Omaha students

Westside High School student, Carter Hogan finds great passion for the game of Lacrosse. Hogan says the fast pace action, and the skills that convert from the lacrosse field to other sports makes lacrosse a special sport!

Bandits’ Blaze Riorden completes odd position switch

Most of you know Blaze Riorden for his highlight reel goal against Cornell in the 2015 NCAA playoffs. Riorden has also made an unusual transitions from field lacrosse goalie, to a box lacrosse forward. Riorden spent three summers with the Akwesasne Indians, and won a Founders’ Cup championship in 2015. He currently is a forward for the Buffalo Bandits of the NLL. Check out what Blaze has to say about his transition and how he found a passion as a goal scorer.

Patriots Assistant Coaches Explain Why Team Is So Connected To Lacrosse

You’ll hear this a lot this week, but the New England Patriots have a former Division I lacrosse player at wide receiver in Chris Hogan. What you might not know is Head coach Bill Belichick played lacrosse at Wesleyan, safeties coach Steve Belichick played at Rutgers and defensive assistant Mike Pellegrino played at Johns Hopkins.

Lacrosse: Northwestern tops Canisius in season opener

The Northwestern Women’s lacrosse team kicked off their 2017 season with win over a talented Canisius team. Senior attacker Christina Esposito netted her first of four goals just 20 seconds into the game. Draw control played a huge role in the eventual 9-7 victory. Check out how the game played out!

Two Central York lacrosse players going Division I

The Central York boys’ lacrosse team has done something for the first time in program history, even before the 2017 season begins.

Air Force Lacrosse Unveils Outstanding ‘Sharktooth’ Helmet The Air Force Men’s team unveils sharktooth helmet for season opener against Duke. The design pays homage to aircrafts that have donned the sharktooth design since World War II.

Ohmiller game-winner helps Women’s Lacrosse escape in opener at Towson

Stony Brook takes down Towson in a last minute thriller. Check out how the intense, fast paced game played out!

Longtime University of Delaware lacrosse coach retiring

After arriving in 1979, University of Delaware men’s lacrosse coach Bob Shillinglaw has announced his retirement following the 2017 season.

Hobart opens 115th lacrosse season with 2 home games in Victor

The Hobart College lacrosse team will open its 115th season with a pair of home games in nearby Victor, N.Y., on the indoor field at the Pinnacle Athletic Campus. The Statesmen begin the campaign at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 against Penn State University and then host Siena College the following Saturday at 2 p.m.

Middlebury’s Dalton comes home for UVM lacrosse

Sarah Dalton hired as the University of Vermont Women’s Lacrosse coach. The Middlebury native is no stranger to the area, but did not play her collegiate lacrosse for the Catamounts. The Boston Alum says UVM didn’t recruit her coming out of high school, but

Oregon women’s lacrosse defeats Michigan 11-8 in season-opener

To begin its 2017 season under new head coach Katrina Dowd, the Oregon women’s lacrosse team won a closely-contested match against Michigan, defeating the Wolverines 11-8 on a rainy Saturday at Pape Field. Seven different Ducks scored their first goals of the season, check out who got in on the action!

Dartmouth Men’s Lacrosse Gets Leaner

Quality over quantity is the philosophical direction in which the Dartmouth College men’s lacrosse team appears headed after its roster was recently reduced to 34 players. This is the smallest roster in the Ivy leagues by nearly 10 less guys.

Penn State men’s lacrosse beats Robert Morris

Mac O’Keefe nets seven goals as Penn State dropped Robert Morris 15-11 in the season opener at Holuba Hall.

Rookie Report: Rock’s Schreiber States Case With 10-point Game

The Major League Lacrosse MVP, Tom Schreiber puts up a huge 10 point game as the Rock go on to defeat the Buffalo Bandits. Schreiber, who is playing his first year of box lacrosse has proven to teams that he is more than a field lacrosse player!

Global Lacrosse Equipment Market 2017-2021

Take a look at the Yahoo finance breakdown of where the sport of Lacrosse is heading. Technavio’s analysts forecast the global lacrosse equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.84% during the period 2017-2021.

Coming Full Circle: The Resurgence of Lacrosse

The history and culture of Lacrosse dates back to the Native American roots. Check out some factual history about our sport origins and how far its grown!

Setting the mark: Seif to be first D-I lacrosse player from New Bern

Emma Seif is on the verge of becoming the first New Bern lacrosse player, boy or girl, to play at a Division-I college program. Seif hopes that she can pave the path for younger generations of New Bern lacrosse players.

Johns Hopkins midfielder Joel Tinney scores vs. Navy on hidden-ball trick

Johns Hopkins Midfielder, Joel Tinney pulls off a ridiculous hidden ball trick in Tuesday night’s game versus Navy. Check out the link for the full video!

CSU Coach Dylan Sheridan talks building new program

The Cleveland State University lacrosse team is in full swing heading into its inaugural season this spring. Check out what Head Coach Dylan Sheridan has to say about the growing process and what the program needs to do to find success at the Division I level.

Union College takes on Yards for Yeardley Challenge

For the second consecutive season the Union College men’s and women’s lacrosse teams took on the Yard for Yeardley Challenge to raise awareness about relationship violence.

2017 UVA Lacrosse Preview: The Attack

As Lars Tiffany prepares for his first season as the Virginia head coach, a lot of questions surround whether or not he will be able to implement his fast paced, peddle to the medal offense. Tiffany gives us an inside look at some of the key pieces for his masterful offense.

Clarkston lacrosse players raising money to fight cancer

The 12th annual Clarkston “Game for a Cure” is set to take place on Saturday, April 29. The Clarkston lacrosse community’s is trying raise money to help fight cancer. Check out the link to see how you could get involved!

No. 8 Johns Hopkins goes on second-half tear to beat No. 10 Navy

After missing the 2016 season, Joel Tinney made sure to make his presence felt early. The Shipman got off to a hot start, much in part to the play of freshman goaltender, Ryan Kern. As the game went on, Hopkins depth in the midfield just proved too overwhelming. Check out how the game played out and who stepped up in the early season showdown.

A Family Business

One of the most special, yet rare experiences a player can have during their playing career is the opportunity to play alongside their sibling. For brothers Mike and Scott Carnegie, this is all they know. The brothers signed with the Calgary Roughnecks in 2008, and haven’t looked back since. Check out how the family afar started and what it means to one another.

CODY JAMIESON TO MISS REMAINDER OF 2017 SEASON

Rochester Knighthawks star Cody Jamieson announced that he will have season-ending surgery to repair his ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2017 National Lacrosse League season. Jamieson, who has battled injury before made sure he let fans know 88 will be back.

The NLL is hiring!

The National Lacrosse League is looking to hire an Integrated Marketing & Digital Coordinator. If you love the game and want to learn more about the position, check out the link and see what goes on behind the scenes!

Panthers to play in first ever NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse game at US Lacrosse’s Tierney Field

The Hanover men’s lacrosse team will make history, competing in the first ever NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse game at the newly built US Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md., on Wednesday, March 1. The newly built complex is the official training center for all US Lacrosse-sponsored men’s and women’s national level teams.

Brown named co-captain for Hobart lacrosse

Hobart Senior Frank Brown, a Silver Creek graduate and Red House native attackman, along with Grant Soucy will serve as team captains for the 2017 season.

What Can’t Sergio Perkovic Do?

Notre Dame star Sergio Perkovic hits two center ice shots at the Notre Dame hockey game to win young fan, Henry Gillen $750 worth of travel airfare.

Towson senior finds balance between academics and athletics

This is what being a student athlete is all about. Towson University men’s lacrosse player Tyler Konen holds a 3.9 GPA, while leading a talented Towson team to the NCAA quarterfinals!

Postscript from UMBC at Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse

Hopkins offense proves to be powerful early in the season. Junior attackman Shack Stanwick led all scorers with five points on two goals and three assists in Saturday’s 15-5 rout of UMBC at Homewood Field. Check out who else contributed in the high scoring affair!

Women’s college lacrosse: Godfrey’s last-second goal lifts Elon to victory over No. 13 Virginia

Elon University women’s lacrosse junior Abby Godfrey scored on a free position shot with one second remaining to give Elon an 11-10 victory over No. 13 Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Klöckner Stadium. The 2017 season is off and running!

College lacrosse: No. 2 Maryland drops No. 11 Navy in season opener

The Maryland attack unit of Matt Rambo, Colin Heacock and Dylan Maltz combined for 15 points in their season opener over a talented Navy team. The win marked the 24th consecutive season-opening victory for the Terrapins dating back to 1994. Maryland is now 88-3-1 all-time in season-openers.

Conrad’s late goal lifts No. 15 Virginia over No. 5 Loyola Maryland in men’s lacrosse, 16-15

Lars Tiffany continues his success as a Head Coach, this time it’s for his alma mater. Virginia’s Ryan Conrad finds the net with 2:17 on the clock to give Virginia a 16-15 over No. 5 ranked Loyola. It was a game which featured 83 shots, 92 ground balls, 31 goals!

PHOTOS: Denver lacrosse wins season opener against Air Force

The Pioneers won their season opener 14-6, against Air Force on Feb. 11, 2017 at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium. Check out some photos from the game!

“Everyone being dangerous”: 10 Maryland women’s lacrosse players score in season opener

The Maryland Women’s lacrosse team opens up the season with a big statement. 10 Terrapins scored in their 13-3 victory over William & Mary. This type of depth can wear down a team and make scouting awfully challenging.

UALBANY MEN’S LACROSSE RISES A SPOT IN COACHES AND MEDIA POLLS TO #12

The UAlbany Great Danes get bumped up to the No.12 seed after being labeled 13 in the preseason. The Great Danes open up their season at the Carrier Dome this Saturday, Feb. 18th against the Syracuse Orangemen.

NLL WEEK 8: GOALTENDER POWER RANKINGS

Check out the week 8 NLL goalie rankings

Syracuse lacrosse highlight play earns spot on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10

Syracuse lacrosse midfielder Brendan Bomberry’s highlight goal against Siena on Saturday earned the No. 6 spot on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays of the day on Sunday. If you missed it, check out the link for the video!

Lacrosse tournament shows heart for fallen player

The 11th annual John Mack Southern Tier Shootout Lacrosse tournament is the unofficial kick-off to the lacrosse season. The tournament is dedicated to John Mack, a Binghamton High School senior who passed away playing the game he loves. The Tournament features nearly 87 teams of all ages, and skill levels!