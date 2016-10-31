UNEARTHED adidas Lacrosse Gear Giveaway

UP FOR GRABS:
- EQT Berserker UNEARTHED Gloves
- Freak x Kevlar Cleats
- UNEARTHED mouthguard
FREAK X KEVLAR UNEARTHED CLEATS
Built for bone-chilling speed, these men’s lacrosse cleats flash an upper with a glow-in-the-dark skeletal foot graphic. They’re made with the legendary strength of Kevlar® and have a 5-STAR FRAME for strategic traction.
- Glow-in-the-dark skeletal foot graphic on upper
- Upper built with DuPont™ Kevlar® for strength and stability
- Lightweight 5-STAR FRAME reinforced with DuPont™ Kevlar® has optimum traction zones for maximum, multidirectional speed
- Anatomically molded EVA insole for perfect comfort
- Kevlar®, registered trademark of DuPont™ used under license
- Cleated outsole
- Imported
Even cooler in person!
5 Hype Trax [Certified Bangers]
