Upset Alert With Andrew W.K.

Crosse Clicks 3.8.17 – Upset Alert

No. 3 Penn State squeeks out 12-10 victory over Furman (GoPSUSports.com)

ALMOST upset alert! Close but no cigar for the Paladins. No.3 Penn State squeaks out a 12-10 victory over Furman in a mid week match up. March Madness is just heating up!!

Unranked UMass fends off No. 20 Yale (Yale Daily News)

UPSET ALERT!! The UMass Minutemen stun a struggling Yale team 11-9 to earn their first win of the season. On the bright side star attackmen Ben Reeves netted a hat-trick after missing a few games due to a lower body injury. The Bulldogs will have a chance to get back on track March 18th as they open up IVY league play against the BIG Red!

Syracuse lacrosse’s Stephen Rehfuss took the games of his sisters and made a name for himself (Syracuse.com)

“The only thing that used to fly around the Rehfuss household in Latham faster than lacrosse balls was advice. Stephen Rehfuss was often the target of those friendly suggestions. Rehfuss is the only boy in the family, and sat at the bottom of a pecking order that featured five older sisters.”

Concordia Women’s lacrosse team snags first ever win (CUCougars.com)

Underdogs for the WIN!! The Concordia Women’s Lacrosse team notches their first ever program win in a 1 goal victory over Trine University! The high scoring affair was settled in overtime, when the Cougars Sophia Robson knocked a deflection into the back of the net.

Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse used bye weekend to hit reset button for remainder of season (Baltimore Sun)

Sometimes you just have to take a step back and RESET. Mount St. Mary’s has started the season off 0-4, but a rare bye week allowed for some adjustments and a fresh slate. A step back from the madness of being a student athlete is extremely beneficial to catch up on some school work and Xs and Os. The Mountaineers will have an opportunity to get back on track March 11th as they take on a talented Bellarmine team.

No. 2 RIT men’s lacrosse improves to 3-0 with 14-3 home win over Scranton (RIT Athletics)

The RIT (3-0) men’s lacrosse team defeated University of Scranton (1-2), 14-3 in non-conference action from RIT’s Turf Field Sunday afternoon. The Tigers must have added LMFAO- Shots to the playlist because they rattled off a whopping 52 shots, while Scranton registered 17. Check out how the game played out!

Crosschecking Should Be Legal (Connor Wilson)

Read the article first, THEN respond! The more field lacrosse I watch each year, on both the men’s and women’s side, the more I think crosschecking should be legalized for both games.

Kerr Pours in Six Goals, as Women’s Lacrosse Controls Lebanon Valley in 17-5 Victory (Scranton.edu)

“Senior Meghan Kerr (Warwick, N.Y./John S. Burke Catholic) scored six goals – four of which came in the first half – as the University of Scranton women’s lacrosse team rolled past visiting Lebanon Valley, 17-5, on Sunday at Fitzpatrick Field.”

Quint’s Top 20: What to Make of Rankings After Wild Weekend (IL)

Check out Quint’s top 20 after a wild weekend full of upsets, and crazy last minute buzzer beaters

ADVNC Brings Best In The West to NorCal (Luke Hitchcock)

Recognizing a lack of resources, Chris Rotelli of ADVNC created the Best in the West recruiting showcase to bring a spotlight to western talent.

Lacrosse players use athletic gifts to help ‘Make-A-Wish’ (WLWT)

Teens raises $18,000 to send 2 sick kids to Disney World. Check out the heart warming video in the link below!

A passion to play LACROSSE (Record Carrier)

“Nearly one year has passed since Kat Wulstein and Ashley Edwards discovered they had a common interest in lacrosse. Well, one thing led to another and in the fall the two Douglas High School seniors got the ball rolling on an idea that has led to the debut this week of the Douglas girls lacrosse club.”

Bayhawks pull off real coup in landing Thompson (Capital Gazette)

You’ve got to give the Chesapeake Bayhawks credit for moving quickly and decisively to land Lyle Thompson, one of the most exciting players in Major League Lacrosse.

Towson men’s lacrosse got a lift from Tyler Young shifting from offense to defense (Baltimore Sun)

As a young lacrosse player it is so important to be versatile! After a couple injuries at the d-end, Towson midfielder Tyler Young steps up in a huge 8-6 victory over UMBC. Young was asked to step up and play a defensive midfielder role after senior Jack Adams suffered an injury. Versatility leads to more playing time peeps!

Pac-12 Shootout Hits Tenth Year With Top Competition (Ryder Cochrane)

The 10th annual Pac-12 Shootout took over the campus of UCLA to get the 2017 MCLA started. Here’s how the weekend shook out!

