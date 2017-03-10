Lacrosse All Stars is pleased to announce a partnership with the University of Utah to bring the worldwide lacrosse community Utes home game livestreams throughout the 2017 MCLA season! Tonight’s 7:00PM Mountain Time (9PM Eastern) matchup between the Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils is available to watch LIVE free-of-charge on LaxAllStars.com, our YouTube Channel, our Facebook Page, and our Twitter.

<br/>

Watch above or click any of the icons below to tune in on social media.

If you are interested in streaming a game with LaxAllStars, please feel free to contact us.

Spread the word about Utah vs. ASU!