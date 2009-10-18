With A Dream And My Cardigan, Confessions Of A Lax Bro

My music anthology is littered with a few girlie songs ranging from Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” to Natasha Bedingfield’s “These Words.” And recently I realized that Miley Cyrus’ latest song, “Party in the USA”, is worthy joining the rest of those songs in my iPod.

I’ve endured ridicule from my girlfriend and my colleagues on the LAS staff, but they all know not too far down that it’s a sick song. I’m not one to throw up my arms and shake my hips when my favorite song comes on, but it definitely makes me feel more at home and the butterflies fly away – especially before big games.

So to all you readers out there who are trying to hide your inner love for Miley or for girlie songs in general, just know that there are bros like yours truly all over who are carrying on in silence right along with ya.







And just in case you wanna peep the lyrics while you listen to this great tunage:



I hopped off the plane at LAX with a dream and my cardigan welcome to the land of fame excess, am I gonna fit in? Jumped in the cab, Here I am for the first time Look to the right and I see the Hollywood sign This is all so crazy Everybody seems so famous My tummys turnin and I'm feelin kinda home sick Too much pressure and I'm nervous, That's when the taxi man turned on the radio and a Jay Z song was on and the Jay Z song was on and the Jay Z song was on CHORUS: So I put my hands up They’re playing my song, And the butterflys fly away Noddin’ my head like yea Movin my hips like yea I got my hands up, They’re playin my song I know im gonna be ok Yea, It's a party in the USA Yea, It's a party in the USA Full lyrics here...