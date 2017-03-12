How To Become The Best Lacrosse Player

Editor’s note: Are you doing everything you can to become the best lacrosse player you can be? In the spirit of the high school lacrosse season starting up across North America, we’re pleased to revisit this piece by Ryan Powell.
Am I doing everything I can do to become the best player that I can be?
When you start to set goals for yourself in the sport of lacrosse, it’s important to ask yourself that question. It certainly isn’t easy to become the best – it requires a lot of hard work!
In the video below, I explain why I think your future as a lacrosse player is totally up to you… Here’s a hint: it all starts with lacrosse education, not recruiting tournaments.
Opportunity is a lot like work!
A lot of people asked me last year why I practiced everyday after school and why I took my stick home with me after practice. Everything he says is true about becoming the best you can be. No matter how many goals I score and how good I may think I get, if I feel cocky, I just turn on clips from the MLL and get my confidence back down to where it should be. But never tell yourself you suck, as an excuse, or if you think it fact. Everyone can improve, no one is THAT good.
This is definitely spot on. There is always room for improvement at every level of the game. In my extended time off from playing lacrosse I never stopped learning about the sport. It’s constantly growing and constantly changing. The more you know off the field, the more you know on the field. Every little bit helps. There’s no reason to settle on being good and reaching a plateau. Always strive to take that next step forward.