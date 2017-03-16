Boys Latin Soaks Up The Sunshine State

The Boys Latin School of Maryland lacrosse team set sail flight South to Florida at the beginning of this week, and senior Sam Weinick hooked us up with an all-access pass.

The Lakers faced off against Oxbridge Academy of the Palm Beaches first, coming out on top 14-9 in their first game of the season. Next was St. Andrews, a perennial powerhouse, and Boys Latin won 11-7.

Check out the Boys Latin lacrosse vlogs below if you want to see what it’s like to play for one of the most elite boys high school lacrosse teams in North America. Chances are you’ll be able to relate to a few of their shenanigans!