How To Hit The Wall & Improve Your Game

Editor’s note: You hit the wall, right? If not, it’s probably time to consider whether or not you really want to improve your game! In the spirit of high school lacrosse season starting up across North America, we’re pleased to revisit this piece by Ryan Powell.

Last month, my company, Rhino Lacrosse, and my good friends George and Kevin Leveille of the Lake Placid Classic, worked hand in hand to put on the first ever Saratoga Springs Lacrosse Shootout. Looking back on it, I am very pleased with how the event turned out. We have an amazing venue in Saratoga, and the players and family members in attendance brought with them an incomparable passion for the game. We’re already looking forward to next year.

Jeff Brunelle of Lacrosse All Stars joined us in Saratoga to check out the tournament. He caught me on film talking about Wall Ball to a large group of high school players prior to our Powell Hour event.

I’ve always believed that hitting the wall can play an integral part in skills development for any lacrosse player. No matter your skill level, size, or age, you can use a wall to improve your stick skills and your athleticism. It all starts with focus and determination if you truly want to improve your game…

I encourage you to take what I said in the video into serious consideration if you aim to continually improve your game.

Wall ball presents a special opportunity because it puts you in full control. You’re in control of each session, and that means if you slack off and don’t notice any improvement, it can only be blamed on one person, and that’s you.

Hit the wall and improve your game!