JuCo Report: OCC Vs Nassau Was LIT!

OCC Vs Nassau in the Carrier Dome may have been the top billed game of the weekend, but that doesn’t mean a ton of other stuff didn’t happen, because it did! We have enjoyed an unreal past week of JuCo results, and with snow coming in hot (or cold) this week, we could see a lot of games canceled in the coming days. Or not. WHO KNOWS at this point? No one, that’s who.

We do know who is in the Top 10 though! Let’s get to that first.

NJCAA Top Ten Poll

Top Ten Ranking, Current Record, Vote Points, Last Week’s Rank

1) Genesee, 2-0, 60, 1st

2) Onondaga, 3-0, 54, 2nd

3) Harford, 3-1, 46, 3rd

4) Howard, 3-1, 43, 4th

5) Nassau, 2-2, 36, 5th

6) Essex, 4-1, 25, 6th

7) Anne Arundel, 2-2, 24, 7th

8) Ocean County, 2-0, 17, 8th

9) Monroe, 0-1, 9, 10th

10) Suffolk, 0-3, 6, 9th

Others Receiving Votes: Frederick, Delaware Tech, FLCC

OCC Vs Nassau – Big Ol’ Recap

Syracuse’s Carrier Dome played host to OCC vs Nassau on Saturday, and this high noon showdown did not disappoint. Of course it didn’t!

Nassau went up 1:10 into the game on an unassisted Evan Killen goal, but OCC came back to drop two of their own, taking the early lead from the Lions. Nassau tied it up at 2 apiece, and OCC then went up 5-2 at the first quarter break by scoring 3 goals in about 5 minutes, and everyone was calm and cool.

The second quarter saw OCC and Nassau spend some more time in the sin bin, and both teams continued to convert on the man up (and down), with Nassau cutting the lead back to 1, at 5-4. OCC pumped in 4 goals in 3 minutes, with 3 of those goals coming from James Sexton. The Lazers sure do score in bunches. Before the halftime whistle blew, Nassau got on back to cut the lead to 9-5. Of the 14 goals scored, 7 were scored on man up or man down plays.

The Lions from Long Island proceeded to score as many goals in the third as they did in the first half, while OCC scored 4 goals to keep pace, and all of a sudden we had a 13-10 game on our hands, heading into the 4th quarter.

Onondaga would extend their lead to 14-10 on Jason Tebo’s 4th goal of the game, but Nassau answered back with 3 straight and all of a sudden we had a 14-13 game with 10 minutes left! OCC was able to hold off the Lions however, play possession ball, and give the ball to Austin Staats. Staats finished with two goals to end the game during the last 6 minutes. He played very limited minutes, but looks like he’s getting back to game speed. Autty is still instant offense though.

Liam Byrnes and Trevor Regnier each had 2 goals and 2 assists for Nassau while Evan Killen notched a hat trick. For Onondaga, James Sexton went 3-1, Jason Tebo had 4-1, Larson Sundown notched 4 helpers, and Staats had a hat trick on 5 shots and limited time. Evan Schumacher and Colton Thew won the majority of their draws for OCC and Riley Smith made 11 saves for the win. Dan Wood had 10 for Nassau.

Recent 2017 Game Results

Tuesday, March 7th

Harford 30 – Ancilla 2 – It was 10-1 after the first quarter, and 19-1 at the half, but Ancilla battled and learned against one of the fastest rising teams in the NJCAA ranks. And to Ancilla’s credit, they did score the first goal of the game under a minute in. To Harford’s credit, they rallied off the next 29 goals to make up for it. Great to see Ancilla make the trip East for a week. Hats off to their effort, and hats off to Harford for doing what they’re doing – winning big!

Wednesday, March 8th

Delaware Tech 13 – Mercyhurst NE 4 – DT went up 4-1 and held a 7-3 edge at the half, then coasting to a 6-1 second half, and 13-4 win. Sean Sheehan and Matthew Viramontes each scored a hat trick for Delaware Tech. Matt Bross had 2 for MNE.

Howard 21 – Frederick 8

Ocean County 30 – Morris 2 – you can watch this game HERE.

Thursday, March 9th

Anne Arundel 25 – Ancilla 4 or 0 – LaxPower says one thing, Anne Arundel says another. Either way, AACC won big.

Friday, March 10th

Genesee 13 – Essex 11 – GCC was up 3-2 and 6-4 at the first and second quarter breaks respectively, but this was always a tight game. GCC being up 10-9 to start the third says as much! When Essex tied it up 15 seconds into the 4th, things looked dicey for the #1 team, but they held on for the win after scoring the next 3 goals. Pat Van Bortle had 5 goals (scoring at least one goal per quarter!) and Davis Prince and Sherman Williams each had 3. Shane Hanlon and Cole Quattroche each went 2-1 for Essex. Interesting note: this game was played indoors in Victor, NY at 1030pm on Friday night. I like it!

Tompkins Cortland 15 – Broome 1

Saturday, March 11th

Anne Arundel 11 – Union County 9 – Not a lot of info on this game other than Dylan Mansur scoring 4 goals for AACC.

Ancilla 13 – Catonsville 3 – No info, but a HUGE win for Ancilla. This is a first year team from Indiana playing in Maryland, and they won. Great to see for Ancilla.

Frederick 19 – Potomac State 9

Howard 23 – Suffolk 7 – Howard was up 11-3 after one quarter, and 16-4 at the half. Reid Merlow had 5 goals while Chris Reinhardt and Ian Decker added 4 goals for Howard. For Suffolk, Jerry Brown continued to be a serious scorer, nothing 4 of his team’s seven goals.

Onondaga 16 – Nassau 13 – see recap above!

Southern Maryland 11 – Brookdale 6 – Brookdale held a 1-0 lead after the first quarter (you read that correctly), but the College of Southern Maryland held a 3-2 lead at the half. A 6-1 3rd quarter was the difference maker for CSM though, and Colton Risor’s 3 goals and 2 assists didn’t hurt! Risor went 2-1 in the pivotal third quarter for CSM.

Sunday, March 12

Frederick 12 – Brookdale 10 – Brad Wolf’s 3 goals and 4 assists helped powere Frederick by Brookdale in a great Sunday game. JT Pojero had 4 goals and a helper to lead Brookdale. Some of this info could be wrong, but that’s what the box score says!

NJCAA Lacrosse Video

Sure, it's a women's video, but it's VIDEO, and the women can ball too!

NJCAA Lacrosse Gear

Finger Lakes has sleeveless jerseys. It’s true! Thanks to Austin Andryshak for showing them off!

@ConnorWilsonLAS @LaxAllStars also untalked about JUCO uniforms & we got new sleeveless ones, def a slick look pic.twitter.com/vC8qYftZ3l — Austin Andryshak (@Andryshak_) March 6, 2017

Big Upcoming 2017 NJCAA Lacrosse Games

Ocean County Vs Union County – Last year both of these teams were starting to look up, and now it looks like Ocean is ahead. Will that hold in this 2017 game? Who knows? This is why we play the games. Should be a good one.

Essex Vs Onondaga – Essex can do some things, and OCC is not invincible. Or maybe they ARE???? This game will tell us a lot more about where both teams stand, and I’m excited for it.

Howard Vs Ocean County – Can Ocean County beat Union and then take down Howard? I’m getting WAY ahead of myself here. Win or lose, Ocean is going to put up a fight. This one has anything can happen written all over it, including Howard winning by 20, or Ocean County winning by 5.

Nassau Vs Genesee – What else needs to be said? This game could be epic.