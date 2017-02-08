Knighthawks at Black Wolves: Sights + Sounds of the NLL

On Friday night, the New England Black Wolves hosted the Rochester Knighthawks in the Mohegan Sun Arena for one of the biggest nail-biters of the 2017 NLL season. The Black Wolves wasted away a six goal lead and the Knighthawks were able to force an overtime situation.

Finding the swing pass and eyeing his favorite corner, Chad Culp launched a missile past Matt Vinc to seal the deal in front of a rowdy group of New Englanders on Super Bowl Weekend.

Our own Ryan Conwell and Jeff Melnik took another trip back to the casino arena for your enjoyment. We are also combing other sights and sounds from around the interwebs to give you a full look into last weekend’s OT thriller.

We’ve got videos galore, a giant photo gallery and a curation of links for you read up on the the Black Wolves big win. This was the biggest thing to happen to New England sports fans this weekend, right?

Highlight Central













Black Wolves vs Knighthawks Gallery

Photos by Jeff Melnik and Ryan Conwell for LaxAllStars.com

Crosse Clicks

Read ’em and weep! (…if you’re a Knighthawks fan.)