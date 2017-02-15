Ryder’s MCLA Extras! News, Poll + Predictions

At long last, the 2017 MCLA season is upon us! We’re only two weeks into the regular season, but big games are already coming.

For our first look in at the MCLA this season, let’s peruse the biggest storylines, best performances, and most important upcoming games.

Read All About It!

BYU wins a catfight

The Cougars took on Arizona in the biggest matchup of the first few weeks, and it was a doozy…if you’re a BYU fan. Arizona never got an offense going as the BYU defense choked them out from the first whistle.

While Arizona had the majority of possessions, the Cougars, led by freshman goalie Mason Moon, never allowed much to get going, and their offense shot super efficiently on their way to a 12-2 win. My preseason prediction was the BYU would be the scariest team in the RMLC, and this certainly strengthens their case.

After scoring 16 goals all season last year, junior attackman Tanner Johnson had 4 goals in this first game. Circle that BYU vs Cal Poly game as a huge one for predicting nationals.

Cal Poly’s defense really is its best offense

Speaking of the Mustangs, they started off the season with a league win over Santa Clara. The most exciting part of the entire game was early, because senior goalie Sean Phil, a contender for the best goalie in the MCLA this season, kicked off the scoring for Cal Poly. With a 67% save rate and a goal to boot, Phil proved he’s a force to be reckoned with this season, and Cal Poly will be too.

They got hat tricks out of midfielder Ryan Brown (no, not *that* Ryan Brown) and attackman Evan Hunter. The Mustangs are a bit threat, and this win gives them an early lead in the WCLL.

Florida State dominates in the desert

Florida State missed out on nationals last season. In order to give something for the committee to remember this season, the Seminoles traveled out west to Arizona to take on both UA and ASU.

In back-to-back nights against top ten teams, the ‘Noles walked away 2-0, looking incredibly impressive along the way. Florida State’s defense is really, really good. Junior goalie Anthony Cicio won the Commanding Performance of the Week after posting a 72% save rate in his first two collegiate starts, allowing only 12 combined goals between the two games.

Attackman Davis Goodman proved a force to be reckoned with as well, posting 10 points.

Watch out for Cal

The California Golden Bears were ranked 14th in the country to begin the season, but expect them to be shooting up the list after they dominated #11 UCSB last week.

In Memorial Stadium, the Bears beat the Gauchos 13-5, with Cal senior attackman Max McKone posting as many goals as the Gauchos. McKone, who earned the right to wear Cal’s honorary #4 jersey, looks worthy, and so do the Bears.

