Partner up with LaxAllStars and tap into our worldwide network. Gain exposure, and build a strong reputation for your team.

Team Benefits

Founding member of our Grow The Game® Initiative*

Stream your games on LaxAllStars, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter

Distribute your highlight videos and vlogs across all our channels

Showcase what makes your team unique in front of a global audience

Consult with the LaxAllStars staff for recruiting insights and direction

Raise money for your team and/or your non-profit partner(s)

Give back to the game by hosting a local used stick drive

*must apply up by June 1, 2017

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to become a Team Partner?

It doesn’t cost a dime to become a partner, but you have to be committed. We do offer on-demand media services and our Team Partners receive a deep 20% discount, but whether or not you use us is your business.

What kind of fundraising opportunities does LaxAllStars offer?

1. Launch online apparel sales leveraging our on-demand fulfillment capabilities.

2. Booster club membership program, alumni outreach and season ticket sales

3. Public or booster-only crowdfunding campaigns and donation solicitations

4. Event planning and onsite management from bottom to top

Will this interfere with my other media relationships?

It certainly shouldn’t! We have great relationships with Inside Lacrosse, LaxSportsNet, ESPN, CBS Sports, and just about every other lacrosse or mainstream sports media outlet in existence. LaxAllStars will help you tell your story and build your brand.