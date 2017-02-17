All The Things We’ve Missed: Volume I

Crosse Clicks is back with a vengeance and ready to take on 2017. Are you with us?! Good! Let’s dive right into the madness that is today’s wide world of lacrosse as we know it. Our game hasn’t always been pretty the past month-and-a-half, but at least we’ve got each other and progress… Am I right?

While Crosse Clicks has been on brief hiatus, rest assured the LaxAllStars team has been hard at work behind-the-scenes preparing to launch the next phase of our media platform. We’ve also realigned who does what, and from here on out, Crosse Clicks is guaranteed to be better than ever!

Subscribers can expect to receive a daily briefing 5 to 7x per week at the discretion of our Crosse Clicks producer. The goal is to increase the quality of content we share with you and make it more informative than ever before. The excitement surrounding this relaunch made us want to celebrate, so we’ve also teamed up with Lacrosse.com to giveaway a custom Epoch Lacrosse stick. Every Crosse Clicks subscriber is automagically entered to win!

As always, we’d love your feedback! Feel free to drop us a line anytime if you have an idea for Crosse Clicks!

Without further ado, these are the things we’ve missed…

Track Recommendation:

“Fifty Ways To Make A Record” by Kid Cudi

Quote It:

“How you respond to the challenge in the second half will determine what you become after the game, whether you are a winner or a loser.” – Lou Holtz

Things We’ve Missed – Volume I

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil Expands Digital Footprint, Inks Amazon Partnership

The Rabil Experience just got a lot bigger. In recent news Rabil just signed a huge partnership with Amazon to promote arguably one of the fastest growing sports in the world. This article is extremely educational on the importance of social context and sports!

Army Men’s Lacrosse Hosted a Free Lacrosse Clinic

Duty, Honor, And Country is the foundation that builds a West Point student athlete. The Army West Point men’s lacrosse program is offering A free instructional lacrosse clinic on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Foley Athletic Center. This is an awesome opportunity for lacrosse players to sharpen their lacrosse skills, while interacting with some of the most respected, and polished athletes.

Thompson Brothers Set Guinness World Record in Swarm Win

The Thompson Brothers continue to bring flare and excitement to the Lacrosse world, setting a Guinness World record. On Saturday, January 7th the Georgia Swarm opened up their season against the NLL defending champions, the Saskatchewan Rush. For the first time in professional lacrosse history 4 brothers were set to take the lacrosse field. Check out the link to find out how the fast pace, high intensity game went down and see who will get bragging right around the house!

Arena Lacrosse League to Debut in Canada in January 2017

Arena Lacrosse League has announced that their inaugural season will begin in January of 2017. The National Lacrosse League is made up of 9 teams with a maximum of 20 man rosters, meaning the top 180 box lacrosse players get a shot at a the Champions Cup. The Arena Lacrosse league will give former and future NLL talents an opportunity to showcase their talents during the NLL season with the hopes of catching the eyes of NLL GM’s and coaches.”

Hicksville Lacrosse Team Brighten up Child Cancer Patients’ Day

Sports have always had a bigger meaning, then winning and losing. The life lessons you learn through lacrosse go beyond the playing field. The Hicksville varsity Lacrosse program took an initiative to give back to those who are fighting a much bigger battle. Lacrosse is more than just a game!

Rochester Rookie Kyle Jackson Scores First NLL Goal, Records 11 Point

Former University of Michigan star Kyle Jackson has a huge night in his second career NLL game. With the Knighthawks only notching 5 goals in their season opener the team was desperate for some offensive firepower and they got that in an 11 point performance by the rookie. Check out link for highlights and post game coverage.

Blaze Players Make a Difference

Lacrosse stars Adam Guitelman and Scott Ratcliff give back to the poverty ridden youth of Nicaragua. This in depth article with photos will show you the true meaning behind the power of lacrosse!

Steve Ewen: Stealth sniper Rhys Duch feels coaches ‘rejuvenated my love for the sport’

Vancouver Stealth sniper, Rhys Duch uses versatility to bring his game to the next level. With a chip on his shoulder, Duch has taken the next step in his professional lacrosse career with the hopes of revamping a talented Vancouver Stealth organization. ”

UAlbany lacrosse coach, former player bring game to pipeline protesters

Worldwide protest gets a dose of the medicine game. Native American lacrosse icon Lyle Thompson, along with cousin Bill O’Brien and University at Albany head coach Scott Marr drive 27 hours to Standing Rock to organize a lacrosse game as a form of medicine and peaceful protest.

Arena Lacrosse League Enjoys Successful Debut Tripleheader

Newly formed Arena Lacrosse League hits the ground running. A weekend full of lacrosse is capped off by a one goal victory. Check out how the games went down, and what new faces are making their mark!

Every New College Lacrosse Program Starting In 2017

2017 just got a lot more competitive at the collegiate level. Check out what Universities hopped on board and added the fastest growing sport in the world!

Saving the world, one lacrosse stick at a time

As a kid everyone remembers the first time they were handed a lacrosse stick. Those who’ve played lacrosse will tell you they have a moral obligation to share the Creator’s game with others. Tom Bileski has taken an initiative to give those who are less fortunate an opportunity to still experience this amazing sensation. Grow the Game!

Midland lacrosse player earns U.S. scholarship

Lacrosse is notorious for opening doors, and Noah Landriault is taking full advantage of his opportunity. Growing up a box lacrosse player Noah is now taking his talents to Mars Hill where he will compete as a field lacrosse player.

Durham University Men’s Lacrosse Postgraduate Playing Scholarships

If you are someone who has used up their NCAA eligibility, but still has the itch to compete at a high level, check out this once and a life time opportunity. Durham University, which is located in Durham, England is actively seeking NCAA experienced lacrosse players to join the Durham tradition. This is a great opportunity to experience being a collegiate athlete in a different country!

ROUGHNECKS GET REVENGE IN VANCOUVER

The Vancouver Stealth opened up their 2017 season with a win over the Calgary Roughnecks in week 1. The Roughnecks got another crack at the 2-0 Stealth in week 3 and took full advantage. Check out how the game played out and who had big nights for both teams!

David Gross to Step Down as Commissioner After 2017 Season

David Gross, the first Commissioner in the history of Major League Lacrosse, announced that he will be stepping down after the 2017 season. His hard work has not gone unnoticed, check out what the commish has been able to accomplish in his 13 years of duty.

High school lacrosse standout not worried about failure in face of lofty 2017 resolutions

Women’s high school lacrosse standout Brooke Beverly sets achievable but big goals for 2017. Brooke’s passion to compete goes beyond the lacrosse field, check out what she has planned for this year!

Hanover College is hiring an Intern Assistant Women’s Lacrosse Coach

Hanover College, a selective Division III liberal arts college in southern Indiana, invites applicants for an Intern Assistant Women’s Lacrosse Coach position.

Denver’s Zach Miller Not Currently Enrolled or Practicing with Pioneers

Zach Miller is currently not enrolled in school or the high powered Pioneers team. After contributing 91 goals and 77 assist in his 3 years as a starter, Miller decided family is most important at this time. Check out what coach Tierney has to say about Miller’s decision.

Lax Film Room: Eamon McAnaney’s Best ESPNU Calls

Eamon McAnaney is one of the games most enthusiastic broadcasters with his unforgettable one liners. His passion for the game is unmatched and brings a flare to college lacrosse. Check out the link to watch some his brilliant moments. Thank you for all you’ve done for the game, you will be missed!

Mother, daughter, publish picture book that teaches letters and lacrosse

Kristen Marshall graduated from Northwestern University an All-American. Marshall is now using her lacrosse experience to give women a chance to learn the game from a different perspective. The ABCs of Girls’ Lacrosse is a book designed to teach new players at the most basic level, a lot like learning the alphabet at a young age.

Team USA Defeats Notre Dame at Spring Premiere in Florida

The Notre Dame Mens lacrosse team opened up their 2017 season with an exhibition game against the high powered US Mens national team. With almost 2,000 fans in attendance the two battled in a fast pace, high scoring affair. See how the game played out!

For some NHL players, lacrosse provides training for life on ice

Many college lacrosse coaches today preach the importance of playing multiple sports in high school. Lacrosse has played a big role in the success of many NHL stars. Check out what skills and life lessons have transferred from the lacrosse field to the ice.”

2017 Face-Off Yearbook: Division III Men’s Top 20 Rankings

With the college lacrosse season right around the corner experts chalk up the Mens division III top 20. See what familiar and new programs made the list!

SKIDMORE HIRES OF JOHN MALONEY AS ASSISTANT COACH

University at Albany alum and current Chesapeake Bayhawk, John Maloney embarks on a new journey as an assistant at Skidmore College. At Albany Maloney was a catalyst in the high tempo offense that led the nation in scoring. Maloney hopes to bring this system to the talented Thoroughbreds organization.

NLL Week Four: Rookie Power Rankings

With the NLL underway, check out what rookies have made an immediate impact. MLL MVP Tom Schreiber is amongst the conversation for top rookies to start the 2017 season off.

Manatee County lacrosse club makes history with national championship

Monsters Lacrosse club is a travel team based out of Florida that is often looked down upon by traditionally dominant lacrosse areas. These young men used this to motivate them to excel and helped lead them to their first Championship. As Lacrosse continues to grow at a rapid rate watch out for teams like the Monster Lacrosse Club!

NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinals Tickets Now On-Sale

It’s never to early to look ahead to one of the most exciting lacrosse weekends of the year, the NCAA quarterfinals. Recent history has shown many upsets, and a flare for the dramatic. Tickets for the 2017 NCAA Lacrosse Quarterfinals, to be hosted by Hofstra University at James M. Shuart Stadium on Saturday, May 20, are officially on-sale!

Syracuse Lacrosse: How RPI data will affect possible future scheduling changes

It goes way beyond wins and losses, and Syracuse head coach John Desko is fully aware of what he needed to do to prevent getting a high 8 seed after winning the ACC tournament last year. When it comes to Bracketology a teams RPI can often determine a team’s fate, wins and losses are certainly important, but in recent years teams have been snubbed out of tournament play do to strength of schedule. As the 2017 season approaches Desko made the media aware that he added “a couple more tigers on the schedule,” to prevent any question.

Medway lacrosse program rallies for more field usage

The lessons and memories cherished through youth lacrosse go beyond a price tag. The Medway youth lacrosse program has gained the support of the community with the hopes of providing the youth programs with fields to play on. The tight nit Lacrosse community continues to stand together!

Pac-12 Shootout Hits 10th Year

The Pac-12 Lacrosse Shootout, an event features some of the top MCLA programs enters its 10th season in 2017. This two-day episode will be held on Feb. 18-19 on the campus of UCLA. Check out the link to see the full schedule!

