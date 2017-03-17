Zed Williams is most certainly one of the best lacrosse players in the country, but did you know he is also one of the most soft spoken guys in Charlottesville? He chooses to let his actions on the field and off it speak louder than his words.

Williams came into the University of Virginia as the No. 4 recruit in the nation, and he’s lived up to the hype. During his time in Charlottesville, Williams has posted 113 points (64 goals and 49 assists) in 51 games. With this being his senior season, it’s his last opportunity to shine – and shine he has.

We got the opportunity to sit down and speak with Zed. What follows is our conversation:

Luke Hitchcock (LH): In your past three years at Virginia you have been a middie, but this year you made the move to attack… What’s that transition been like for you?

Zed Williams (ZW): I really enjoy playing midfield as well as attack. The transition has been very fun, as it is all lacrosse and lacrosse is fun.

LH: Who was your favorite lacrosse player growing up?

ZW: My favorite lacrosse players growing up were and always have been my brothers. They taught me everything and I used to love watching them play in high school. Now I love watching them play indoor and college lacrosse.

LH: Virginia is one of the most storied programs in NCAA history. What’s it like strapping on the Blue and Orange every day and representing a program with such deep history?

ZW: It is an honor and a blessing to be able to play for Virginia lacrosse, and I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else.

LH: If you could create an offensive unit with any players in Virginia history, who would you be playing with?

ZW: An offensive unit in Virginia lacrosse history? I would want to play with Ryan Lukacovic, Joe French, Mikey D’mario, Milian Murray, Dox Aitken, Mike Khrus, Aj Fish, and Ryan Conrad.

LH: Where do you see your lacrosse career going after Virginia?

ZW: I want to pass everything I have on to as many kids as I can.

LH: What is your favorite memory from your lacrosse career, so far?

ZW: My favorite memory is my season with the Six Nations Rebels lacrosse team in 2012.

LH: You were a stand out football and basketball player in high school. Do you think being a multi-sport athlete has contributed to your success on the lacrosse field?

ZW: I think playing multiple sports in high school definitely helped me in college lacrosse. I think basketball and football have similarities to lacrosse. Being a student of the games can really help you.

LH: If you could book a concert with any four bands, past or current, who would play?

ZW: Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

LH: What do you personally believe the necessary steps are to get Virginia back to the Final Four this year?

ZW: Stay positive, keep getting better together as a team, and playing every game like it’s our last.

LH: Dox Aitken has taken the country by storm with 25 points in 7 games. What’s it like playing with Aitken since he’s made such an immediate impact?

ZW: Dox is the man and is doing a very great job. He’s a great guy off the field and a great player on it.

Thanks to Zed Williams for taking the time to sit down and talk with us! Make sure to check out Williams and the No. 13 Virginia team battle No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday night at 6pm EST. You can tune in on ESPNU or WatchESPN!