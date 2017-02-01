Black Wolves Photo Explosion! Sellout Win over Bandits

You may nave not asked for it, but you got it! 112 photos from the New England Black Wolves sold-out, home opener win over the Buffalo Bandits. Lacrosse All Stars’ own Ryan Conwell and Jeff Melnik were in the crowd and on the glass to take in the sights in sounds of the Black Wolves first home game of 2017!

We’ve talked about where both teams fall in the rankings, then we broke down what a sellout crowd really means for lacrosse. Now, let’s just set back, relax and let your mind unwind with a nearly insane amount of photos from New England that give just a little preview as to what it’s like to be among the action at a Black Wolves home game!

Black Wolves Gallery

Want to see the action for yourself?! Lucky for you the New England Black Wolves are back at home this Saturday at 7:30 pm ET when they host East Division rival, the Rochester Knighthawks.

Can’t get out to Uncasville, Connecticut? Watch it all LIVE on NLLtv.com!