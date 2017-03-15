Change Schedule Or Make Tights Mandatory

Change schedule? That’ll never happen, they said…

With the No.1 team country falling in a last minute buzzer beater, and Mother Nature making a push for enemy of the year it’s clear that there will be a change in this week’s polls and schedule! A number of games have already been rescheduled due to severe weather…

Cornell’s Peter Milliman Named Assistant Coach for 2019 U.S. Indoor Lacrosse (Cornell Sun)

“Peter Milliman, the Mario St. George Boiardi ’04 Associate Head Coach of Cornell Men’s Lacrosse, has been named to the coaching staff for the 2019 U.S. men’s national indoor team as an assistant coach. The announcement came Tuesday from U.S. Lacrosse.”

Texas girls lacrosse coach with Tourette syndrome benefits from breakthrough procedure (USA Today)

“Tourette Syndrome is a disease that cause involuntary motions and sounds, but a breakthrough procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is making living with the disease a little easier.”

KSU players thank Army team for military service in post-game letters (AJC)

“During the post-game handshake session, the KSU women had something special for their foes — handwritten, personalized notes thanking them for their military service.”

Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse believes seeds to end skid must be planted in practice (Baltimore Sun)

“Senior midfielder John Crawley said his focus was centered more on the team’s approach to practice rather than Saturday’s game against No. 6 Syracuse (4-1) at Homewood Field.”

Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse called out by Charley Toomey after lethargic loss at Duke (Baltimore Sun)

“I didn’t feel like we put ourselves in a position to compete and win a game. We didn’t look like a typical Loyola team that was willing to outwork, outhustle, outscrap a team, and give Duke credit. They played with a lot of energy, and we didn’t match their energy for 60 minutes. The result was they got what they deserved, and we certainly got what we deserved.” – Coach Toomey

ICYMI: College lacrosse player scores crazy goal without looking anywhere near the net (ForTheWin)

Girl, don’t you know you’re a FRESHMAN?! Freshman midfielder Kerrigan Miller was one of three USC players to walk away with a hat trick, but her first goal was out-of-this-world impressive. A no look over the shoulder twister mcgrister top shelf where mama hides the cookies is worth a couple views!!

US Lacrosse names 19 officials for FIL Women’s World Cup (USA Today)

Let there be Zebras! US Lacrosse announces the 19 lacrosse officials for the 2017 Federation of International lacrosse Rathbones Women’s Lacrosse World Cup in Guildford, England this summer. The FIL World Cup is set to begin July 12, this summer’s World Cup will host 25 nations and is the largest women’s international championship in history! GROW THE GAME

National Lacrosse League signs content deal with over the top service Xumo (Excelle Sports)

If you missed your chance to cast a vote, don’t worry a new weekend of lax action is upon us. 12 GBs, and going 79.1% at the X might land you a top spot…. this weeks Alpha player of the week goes to Denver face-off specialist, Trevor Baptiste! Don’t miss out on next weeks voting!!

ROOKIE POWER RANKINGS: NLL WEEK 12 (NLL)

Some new faces cracking the week 12 NLL rookie power rankings! A couple American boys making names for themselves… no surprise they also tear up the MLL. The games intertwine and can improve your game!

Twitter adds lacrosse to its live-streamed sports lineup (Techcrunch)

Twitter will stream the NLL’s Game of the Week. Now THIS is how your grow the game!

