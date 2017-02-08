Three minutes and twenty-three seconds into the first quarter of the first game of the first season in Cleveland State Men’s Lacrosse program history, freshman midfielder Nick Wendel scored his first collegiate goal to earn the Vikings their first ever lead. Wendel (no. 4), a product of Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas, Nevada, drove smoothly to the cage as if he’d done it a thousand times before.

The crowd went wild. The Wolverines were stunned.

The bubble over Krenzler Field in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, filled with reverberations that would send you back to your first Kid Cudi concert. Cleveland is the reason we all rose to our feet and yelled.

But what about the rest of the game?

This was the Vikings’ 2017 home opener, and the first varsity lacrosse game ever held on Krenzler Field. The entire event was first-class. Michigan, a 6 year old program, and a bunch of young guns from Cleveland State went head-to-head in front of a sellout crowd. The atmosphere alone made it one of the best games I’ve ever had the privilege of watching in person.

Michigan showed up packing. Put the the Wolverines all on one scale compared to the Vikings on another, and I’ll tell you what: Mikie Schlosser and his boys probably weigh 2x more than the Vikings in total. And that’s even with the Vikings wearing those crazy helmets! But what else would you expect considering the circumstances of new team full of freshmen?!

Michigan’s Noseworthy had six goals and Ian King had four assists, both tying school records. They both play big. Also I couldn’t help but notice how well the entire team appears to get along.

Now rather than recapping the whole thing, let’s leave it to the experts, eh?

In the end, Michigan handed the Cleveland State Men’s Lacrosse team its first loss, but whatever. It was probably meant to be that way.

Michigan is on track for a great 2017 season. CSU players now know how to set the tempo and put up a fight.

Quote of the Game

No matter what happens, I believe this program will go on to do a lot of great things. this team is a part of history, and Nobody can ever take that away. Despite the result, this is a win. I’m so proud of them—the way they played. more so than anything, They played intelligent. They played our style. They controlled the tempo of the game. For a group of freshmen to control the tempo of a Division I game, I couldn’t ask for anything else.

– Head Coach Dylan Sheridan, Cleveland State



