Haverford at St. Paul’s – MIAA Game of the Week

Lacrosse All Stars, Corrigan Sports Enterprises (CSE) and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) are pleased to present the MIAA Game of the Week! This week the Haverford School from Pennsylvania visits St. Paul’s School of Maryland. Join Booker Corrigan, Bob Shriver, and the worldwide lacrosse community for what’s sure to be epic early season showdown.

The 2017 season will mark the start of a three-year partnership between the MIAA and Corrigan Sports to manage the annual lacrosse championships and present an online MIAA Game of the Week.

“The MIAA is the most competitive high school lacrosse league in the nation. We are truly excited to begin a three-year partnership with the MIAA. A league with great coaches and great players unsurprisingly produces great teams. That high-level play is what attracted CSE to the MIAA and we look forward to presenting that action to lacrosse fans in Maryland.” – Lee Corrigan, president of CSE

Upcoming 2017 MIAA Game of the Week Schedule (Subject to change)

Wednesday, March 29 Culver Academy at McDonogh (LIVE)

Monday, April 10 Gonzaga at McDonogh (LIVE)

Friday, April 21 McDonogh at Calvert Hall (LIVE)

Friday, April 28 McDonogh at Boys’ Latin (LIVE)

Tuesday, May 2 St. Paul’s at McDonogh (TBD)

Tuesday, May 9 Boys’ Latin at Calvert Hall (LIVE)

Tuesday, May 16 Boys’ Latin at St. Paul’s (TBD)

Friday, May 19 MIAA A Conference Quarterfinal (TBD)

Monday, May 22 MIAA A Conference Semifinals

Thursday, May 25 MIAA A, B and C Conference Finals

More information can be found at http://www.MIAALacrosse.com