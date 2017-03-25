Ohio State at Notre Dame – IN YOUR FACE GotW

No. 4 Ohio State travels to South Bend to play No. 2 Notre Dame on Saturday at 2:00pm Eastern. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra/ESPN3.

According to Lax Vegas Lines, Notre Dame is favored by two. The over/under here is 17 goals. Notre Dame always plays Ohio State well, just like Ohio State always plays Denver well.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 16-7 win versus Denver of course and Notre Dame is coming off a win against UVA, 11 to 10. These teams feature two of the best defenses in the country. Two great goalies in Tom Carey and Shane Doss. Expect a low scoring game. We’ll probably see a 6-3, 6-4, or 8-6 score. We would be shocked if it’s 10-9. Incredibly shocked if it’s 10-9.

Listen to this week’s podcast for our full take on this matchup as well as the many others happening this weekend.

IN YOUR FACE GotW: Ohio State at Notre Dame

