The JuCo Report: We Have 2017 Game Results!

Welcome to the first action packed JuCo Report, where we can actually report some 2017 game results and scores! Not a ton of scores, but SOME scores. It’s a start!

NJCAA Men’s Lacrosse is officially underway, and while the vast majority of the teams out there have not played a game, a couple teams have, so we’re inching towards the season being here in full swing. It’s an exciting time! Of course we’ve still got some sweet gear to show off, a follow up on some of last year’s big names now playing in the NCAA, and more important updates from across the spectrum of junior college lacrosse!

2017 NJCAA Video

Recent 2017 Game Results

Onondaga 29 – Anne Arundel 9 – OCC started off hot, got plenty of offensive production, and worked in a solid defense that kept AACC under 10 goals. Scoring is NOT the issue for OCC this year as they are loaded up on talent, so if there are any concerns, it is on the defensive side of the ball. Giving up 9 goals in your first game isn’t bad at all, but OCC simply has a different level of expectations than most.

Russ Oakes had four goals and four assists, and scored two of those goals only 18 seconds apart. Terrence Haggerty had 5 goals on the day, and James Sexton had five points, with four of those being goals. 15 players for OCC scored at least one goal, two goalies saw time, and three face off guys combined to go 27 for 35 at the X. OCC was up by 14 at the half, and this game saw some crazy weather roll in. It’s early season in Central New York, what else would you expect?

Ancilla 27 – Findlay 2 – Findlay is a newer program in Ohio, and I believe they play NCLL or some sort of club ball, so while this isn’t an official NJCAA win, it’s a win, and a big one at that. A 25 goal margin ain’t bad. Good start for Ancilla out of Indiana, before they get into March where they will run into a buzz saw of Top 10 NJCAA teams on their schedule in Harford, Anne Arundel, and CCBC Essex.

Delaware Tech 23 – Southern Maryland 12 – Coach Anthony Edwards got DTCC off to a good start with an 11 goal win over So. Maryland. Matthew Viarmontes had 6 goals and an assist, while Sean Sheehan had 4 goals and two helpers, for six points. Bodin Nichols went 4-1 and Zachary Heesh also scored 4 goals. Not bad to have four guys who can put up 18 goals in a single game combined. Delaware Tech also won 25 of 38 from the X and got 13 saves from Anthony Iammetteo in 53 minutes of action.

Howard 27 – Finger Lakes 12 – Howard went up 5-0, FLCC chipped in two goals, and Howard scored the next 5. Then the first quarter ended. A 10-2 opening frame turned into a 20-11 edge by the end of the third quarter, and Howard poured in a couple more to ice the win on the road.

Nassau 7 – Navy Prep 6 (Scrimmage) – Ok, so this isn’t an official game, but it’s always intense, both teams want to win, and more than anything it’s about toughness. The Navy Prep guys are athletes, they are tough, and they are conditioned. You won’t play a more physical team all year. So it’s a great way for Nassau to open up. That they came away with a “W” doesn’t mean much… or does it?

Essex 11 – Suffolk 7 – Suffolk scored 26 seconds into the game, Essex equalized it 6 minutes later, took a lead, Suffolk tied it up, and Essex went up 3-2 after one quarter. This continued through the 2nd quarter, with Essex finishing up 2 frames with a 6-5 advantage. A two hour weather delay sets in, and Essex comes out hot to go up 8-5. The margin more or less stays the same for the rest of the game and Essex comes out with an opening season win, finishing with an empty net goal by Shane Hanlon, his third of the day. Austen King and Austin Evans both went 2-1 for Essex and Suffolk’s Jerry Brown led all scorers with 4 goals and an assist.

Essex 13 – Delaware Tech 7 – Shane Hanlon picked up where he left off the day before, scoring the game’s first two goals. He would finish with a hat trick. Essex was up 6-1 after one quarter, and 10-4 at the half. The teams would trade 3 goals apiece during the slower second half. Anthony Iammetteo was electric in goal at times, making 22 saves, but it wasn’t enough to pull Tech closer.

Even More JuCo Gear

This one comes in from Mercyhurst North East, and the Saints are going to look super fresh in these mostly white Cascade helmets. The shamrock mohawk stripes are a nice touch, and I’m all about school names or mascots being spelled out on the side of the helmet. “SAINTS” is simple, but sweet. I don’t know what it is about white facemasks, but I really like them. Thanks to Coach Salter for sending those along!

Big Upcoming 2017 NJCAA Lacrosse Games

On Saturday, March 4th, we have a couple of big games lined up.

Nassau CC vs Anne Arundel CC should be a great early season game. Both teams are battle tested by now, and have seen good competition. It’s early, but there are no excuses in this meaningful early season tilt.

Howard CC vs Union County CC is another good one. Howard has come up, and is looking to continue their climb. Union County is on a similar path, but maybe a year or two behind Howard, at least last year. How does it play out in 2017? We’ll learn more about how far both programs are coming soon.

Ocean County CC vs Suffolk CC is another intriguing game. Ocean County is like Union, in that they are climbing. Suffolk is a more traditional power, but where exactly they fit in right now is unknown. This game is a big one, as it helps us see who is really pushing outside the Top 3-4 teams.