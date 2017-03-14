Last Second Miracles And Crease Cranks

Last second miracles have been a trend to start the 2017 season. Over the weekend Senior Connor Cannizzaro did his best Lyle Thompson impression to score the 11th and final goal of the game as time expired to give the Pioneers an 11-10 victory over No.1 ranked Notre Dame.

Track Recommendation:

“Something Just Like This” by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Quote it:

You have to expect things of yourself before you can do them. - Michael Jordan Click To Tweet

Crosse Clicks 3.14.17 – Last Second Miracles

College lacrosse player scores crazy goal without looking anywhere near the net (ForTheWin)

“In case you’re not up to date on the latest women’s lacrosse news, University of Southern California annihilated New Hampshire on Monday, 15-4, and the No. 4 Trojans are now riding a three-game win streak.”

College roundup: Navy women rally for lacrosse victory in OT

It’s not over until you hear the fat lady singin!! With just 19 minutes left in the game the Midshipmen found themselves trailing 7-2 to the Bryant Bulldogs, and were struggling offensively. Before regulation was over the Midshipmen went on a 5 goal run tying it up at 7s. Julia Collins’ game-winning goal with 2:08 left in overtime capped Navy’s rally from a five-goal deficit as the Mids edged Bryant, 9-8, on Sunday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

John Danowski becomes NCAA’s all-time DI lacrosse wins leader (NCAA.com)

“He started at Long Island University’s C.W. Post campus in Brookville, N.Y., in 1983 as a part-time coach making $4,000. He was also a residence hall director, and he and his wife needed two meal passes so they could afford to eat during the semester.” Congrats Coach D! You da man.

BYU lacrosse team beating best in nation (Daily Universe)

The BYU lacrosse team is on a hot streak. In the last two weeks, the Cougars have defeated the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation. And things are just getting started.

Inside Lacrosse September 2010 Issue: Men’s Freshman Power 100 (Capital Gazette)

Going back on this late edition of Inside Lacrosse’s top 100 incoming freshman, class of 2010! Some of the biggest names in lacrosse getting much love in H.S as well!

American Made: The All-Time NLL Top 30 (Inside Lacrosse) Do you recognize any of these bigs names? HINT: 2016 MLL MVP IS IN THERE

It doesn’t get any cooler than this! Check out episode 1 of Matt Gibson, Scott Ratliff and Joey Sankey taking on JAPAN. Hands down one of the most well done, inspirational lacrosse film’s out there… ラクロス <—— Lacrosse in Japanese

SU men’s lacrosse escapes St. John’s with 9-8 win (Syracuse.com)

SU squeaks one out versus a struggling St. Johns team. SU started the game firing on all cylinders as they rattled off 4 goals in a one minute span just 7 minutes into the game. It was the Orange’s first road game of the season, but players and coaches weren’t ready to use that or the frigid 27-degree temperature with 19-mph winds as an excuse. A wins a win!

UAlbany-Maryland lacrosse postponed because of weather (Syracuse)

Mother Nature wasn’t ready for this one… UAlbany was set to take on #2 ranked Maryland at Casey Stadium, but high winds and frigid temperatures postponed the game until April 12th. The Great Danes will have to focus their efforts on a solid Vermont team as they begin conference play this Saturday!

Maryland women’s lacrosse clobbered No. 4 Syracuse, 17-7, with career-high efforts (Times Union)

Upset Alert! Louisville’s, Hannah Koloski and Meghan Siverson finish with four goals each to help the Cardinals upset No.13 Duke 11-8 this past weekend. Louisville will look to stay hot when they are back in action on March 15 as they travel to Coastal Carolina for a 3:00 p.m. game.

Denver lacrosse gets even, knocks off No. 1 Notre Dame with last-second Connor Cannizzaro goal (Denver Post)

Denver gets revenge as they knock of No.1 Notre Dame in a last second thriller. Denver’s Connor Cannizzaro spun around the goal and put a backhand shot between the legs of goalie Shane Doss while falling to the ground as time expired to score the 11th and final goal in front of a sellout crowd of 2,656! Denver coach, Bill Tierney was not at all surprised by the 1 goal outcome, nor the last second magic, in a post game interview Tierney states, ““We just didn’t how it was going to (end), but you always know it’s going to be a one-goal (game).”

Men’s Lacrosse Unable to Close Out No. 13 UVA in OT (The Cornell Daily Sun)

The Cornell Big Red got into an absolute shootout with No.13 ranked Virginia Cavaliers. The Cavaliers, who are known for their run and gun style outlast a strong attempt by a struggling Big Red team. 60 minutes wasn’t enough, but just 2 minutes into overtime Sr. Zed Williams put the 19th and final goal to give Virginia a 19-18 victory!

Mutual loyalty kept Clifton boys lacrosse together (NorthJersey.com)

“There is a reason Clifton lacrosse has stronger roots.”

Crosse Clicks is proudly presented by Epoch Lacrosse.