There certainly isn’t a lack of great lacrosse players coming out of Syracuse University. We had the opportunity to sit down with one of the guys that’s leading their squad this year who also happens to be an All-American, Sergio Salcido.

When you think of All-American lacrosse players, guys from Florida don’t typically come to mind. Sergio Salcido is changing that perspective though. From a young age, Salcido set out to be the best,and he hasn’t let anything slow him down. I sat down with the Winter Park, FL native and Syracuse Captain to talk about lacrosse, basketball, music, Cuse and more!

Luke Hitchcock (LH): First of all, congratulations on a hot start to the season. Is there something that you can point to that’s made a big difference this year?

Sergio Salcido (SS): Firstly, thank you I really appreciate that, it’s been an extremely fun one thus far. Secondly, I think that it’s got to be the fact that I’m a senior, a captain, and a leader of my team now that has given me the extra push to perform at a higher level. It gets harder and harder every week that you continue to be a threat at this level so I believe that it’s the preparation. I give credit too in regards to our teams success thus far as well as my individual play.

LH: The Orange had a huge win over Virginia in the Carrier Dome just a few weeks ago. Do you think that was “one of those wins” that can define a season?

SS: It was an awesome team win without a doubt. A lot of guys across the board stepped up and made plays for the team. I wouldn’t say it defines the season quite yet but I definitely think it reflects our hard work and the attitude we bring into every game as a team.

LH: You’re from Florida, somewhere that’s quite different from Upstate New York… What made you choose Syracuse?

SS: My mother’s side of the family is from Upstate New York and I’ve always wanted to be the best. In order to do so you’ve got to play for the best and throughout my childhood, Syracuse University was looked at for championships and incredible lacrosse tradition. Syracuse is the best decision I’ve ever made and I wouldn’t trade a day in the Orange jersey for anything else.

LH: Speaking of which, Florida isn’t necessarily a lacrosse hot bed. What was it like growing up and playing in a non-traditional lacrosse area?

SS: It was tough transitioning into division 1 lacrosse for me. Personally, not having the coaching background back home and being more of a raw lacrosse player. A lot of what got me to this level was my athletic ability and self taught skills. I needed to really spend time hammering film and getting into the coaches offices early in my career to make sure that I was always up to speed.

LH: What advice would you give young lacrosse players who don’t come from a traditional lacrosse hotbed and have a desire to play NCAA DI ball?

SS: Continue to work hard, believe in yourself, and never get discouraged. Hard work will always pay off so make sure you are doing all the right things in preparation for your freshman year of college. The more you have a stick and ball in hand the better.

LH: Syracuse is a team that lacrosse fans are used to seeing play on Memorial Day Weekend. What is it going to take for the Orange to get there this season?

SS: I think it’s going to take great leadership and a team-wide understanding of our common goal. Focusing small picture versus big picture. It will take sacrifice and the resiliency to push through adversity at times. It’s never an easy road to the final 4 but I believe in my team, my coaching staff, and the positive outcomes of preparation.

LH: If you could play golf with any four people, dead or alive, who is in your dream foursome?

SS: Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and I’d have to bring my dad because he introduced me to the game.

LH: What’s your favorite pre-game meal?

SS: A bacon, egg, hash brown, and cheese from Mom’s Diner in Syracuse. Tons of water and some pineapple.

LH: Have you been following March Madness? Who do you think is going to make it to the Final Four?

SS: Kentucky, Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga. I didn’t make a bracket this year but those are the teams I have picked as of recent!

LH: If you could attend a concert to see your favorite artists perform, past or current, who would play?

SS: This will be quite the mix up of music types but Billy Joel, Flume, 50 Cent, and N.W.A.

Thanks to Sergio Salcido for taking the time to sit down and talk with us! Make sure to check out Salcido and the #6 Orange take on Duke tomorrow at 1:30pm EST on ESPNU and Watch ESPN in what is sure to be a huge ACC match up!

Bonus: Nick Mariano interviews Sergio Salcido