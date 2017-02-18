All The Things We’ve Missed: Volume II

Well hello there and welcome to the show! If you’re just catching up now, then we recommend starting back at go. Also, don’t forget to enter to win!

Things We’ve Missed – Volume II

Nick Fiorentino Named Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach

The Geneseo Mens lacrosse program hires Nick Fiorentino as Head coach of a young, talented Knights program . Prior to being named head coach at Geneseo, Fiorentino worked under some of the most winningness coaches in the game. His knowledge will be put to test early as the Knights open up their 2017 against a skilled Morrisville Mustangs team.

Built for Defense: StringKing Mark 2D

The StringKing Mark 2D head is set to go on sale January, 20th. The Mark 2D will include a new, innovative locking bolt technology to eliminate any head rattle as well as their aggressive scoop design to vacuum up GBs.

Orange County forming club lacrosse team

Orange County School Board to create an OCHS lacrosse club, which will include boys and girls teams that plan to compete on the junior varsity level beginning this spring. As Lacrosse continues to grow, competition is only going to get tougher. Keep growing the game, Rich Harrington and Sully Carter!

Griffin named to U.S. women’s National team for lacrosse

The Maryland Terrapins women’s lacrosse team sends 6 current players to compete in the 2017 Federation of International Lacrosse Women’s World Cup. The United States are seven-time world champions. The games will be held in Guildford, England, from July 12-22.

Lacrosse Lands First Out-of-State Recruit in Program History

James Hatch becomes the first out-of-state commit for a young, talented Michigan Wolverines program. Hatch comes from Loyola High School, where he helped his team win the US Lacrosse California Southern Section championship in 2016. Hatch has family that resides from the Michigan area so he is expecting a smooth transition into his new home.

UNC men’s lacrosse holds off High Point for 11-10 scrimmage win

Coming off a National Championship win in 2016, the North Carolina Men’s Lacrosse team kicked off their 2017 campaign with a scrimmage against a talented High Point team. UNC continued where they left off jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead. The game ended in a one goal victory. See who stepped up in early preseason action for both teams!

Binghamton Men’s Lacrosse to Host Coaching Clinic

The Binghamton Men’s lacrosse coaching staff is hosting a coaching clinic for high school and youth boy’s lacrosse coaches. Check out the link for more info and a chance to register.

CHANGES WORTH MAKING HIGHLIGHT LAXCON KEYNOTE

The games biggest names and brands met at The Baltimore Convention Center this past weekend to participate in the US Lacrosse convention (LaxCon). Youth sports reform advocate John O’Sullivan ended the evening with a rousing keynote speech about “changes worth making” to improve the youth lacrosse experience. Lacrosse continues to take steps forward and is proving why it’s considered one of the fastest growing sports in the world!

How a lacrosse star became Bill Belichick’s secret weapon

Eight years ago, Chris Hogan was the leading scorer for the Penn State Men’s lacrosse team with 29 goals. As of January 22nd, Hogan now holds the Patriots postseason record with 180 receiving yards in a playoff game. Hogan, who is a Thompson Brothers athlete continues to use skills learned in lacrosse to set records in the National Football League!

Men’s Lacrosse Travels To New York City For Annual Career Networking Day

On Thursday, January 12, the Providence College lacrosse team traveled to New York City for the program’s Annual Career Networking Day. The team met with Friar alums Matt Pymm ’99 and Brian McCarthy ’00 at Jefferies Investment Bank on Wall Street, where they learned how to secure internships and careers in the financial field. Being a student athlete goes beyond the playing field and the Providence Men’s lacrosse program continues to use lacrosse as a resource to help better the future of their student athletes!

SNYPR Launches New Version Of Lacrosse Wall Ball App, Partners With Under Armour

Repetition in sports is so vital for enhancing a players skill level. SNYPR Lacrosse has partnered with Under Armour to create a way for players both on-site and across the country to compete to see who could record the highest number of reps through an app on your phone. Check out how you can get involved and start getting those REPS in!

Lacrosse clubs seek sport status in District 204

The Lacrosse community that makes up the Indian Prairie School District, in Chicago, Illinois is working hard with the board of directors to allow lacrosse to be offered by three high schools in 2018. Keep growing the game!

Ryan Brown brings sharpshooting to the Marquette lacrosse staff

Johns Hopkins Graduate and current Charlotte Hounds player (MLL), Ryan Brown joins the Marquette coaching staff for the 2017 season. Brown’s offensive knowledge and blistering shot will be a huge asset for a hungry Golden Eagles team.