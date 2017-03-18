Casey Powell: A Little Something Gary Gait Taught Me

Editor’s note: Greatness isn’t easy, but somehow the no. 22 always makes it look that way. In the spirit of the high school lacrosse season starting up across North America, we’re pleased to revisit this piece in which the legendary Casey Powell addresses the fundamentals of the game.

During my time at the first annual Saratoga Springs Lacrosse Shootout in Upstate New York this summer, I got the chance to take a seat next to the youth and high school players in attendance and watch the Powell brothers put on a show.

Each brother talked passionately about a different aspect of the game and shared their own unique perspectives with the players. While watching Casey Powell drop knowledge sandwiches on players and filming the action from their exact point of view, I couldn’t help but feel grateful to have been in attendance that day too.

I may have been a bit older than those around me listening in, but from a pure lacrosse knowledge standpoint, I think I got just as much out of the “Triple Threat” and “Push, Pull, Pass” technique as Casey did when Gary Gait (arguably the G.O.A.T.) taught him…