Culver Academy at McDonogh – MIAA GotW

Lacrosse All Stars, Corrigan Sports Enterprises (CSE) and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) are pleased to present the MIAA Game of the Week! This week the 7x Indiana State Champions, Culver Academy, invades Owing Mills, Maryland, on mission to take down the Baltimore Sun’s No. 1 ranked McDonogh School. Join Booker Corrigan, Bob Shriver, and the worldwide lacrosse community for an epic interstate showdown!

Culver Academy at McDonogh

Wednesday, March 29 at 4:30PM Eastern Time

Lacrosse All Stars has joined up with Corrigan Sports to power each production through our proprietary live broadcast solution, making it possible to stream each game on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LaxAllStars and MIAALacrosse.com. The first live broadcast, Haverford at St. Paul’s, had over 15,000 viewers.

Upcoming 2017 MIAA Games of the Week

(Schedule subject to change)

Monday, April 10 – Gonzaga at McDonogh (LIVE)

Friday, April 21 – McDonogh at Calvert Hall (LIVE)

Friday, April 28 – McDonogh at Boys’ Latin (LIVE)

Tuesday, May 2 – St. Paul’s at McDonogh (TBD)

Tuesday, May 9 – Boys’ Latin at Calvert Hall (LIVE)

Tuesday, May 16 – Boys’ Latin at St. Paul’s (TBD)

Friday, May 19 – MIAA A Conference Quarterfinal (TBD)

Monday, May 22 – MIAA A Conference Semifinals

Thursday, May 25 – MIAA A, B and C Conference Finals